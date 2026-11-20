Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged father, has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial over one federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material. The FBI seized approximately 78 items from two California storage units.

On Thursday, 19 November, a Florida judge accepted a psychiatrist's assessment that the 82-year-old could understand proceedings and assist in his defence. Markle remains in custody after allegedly removing an electronic monitor. He denies the allegations, calling them 'sick lies'.

Judge Accepts Psychiatric Assessment

Psychiatrist Dr Aime Gerodimos identified signs of a possible major neurocognitive disorder linked to mild vascular disease, Reuters reported. She concluded he could understand proceedings and assist his lawyer. Her report suggested he might have exaggerated memory difficulties.

His lawyer did not challenge the finding at the 19 November hearing. His next hearing is scheduled for 1 December. The federal case was filed in California and is expected to proceed there.

FBI Seized 78 Items From Storage Units

The FBI received reports from witnesses about suspected material discovered among Markle's belongings in the Philippines. Investigators separately obtained information about two Los Angeles-area storage units and secured warrants.

The FBI seized approximately 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books alleged to contain child sexual abuse material. Markle had rented the units since 2008, with payments continuing through October 2026.

According to the FBI affidavit, a witness identified Markle as the adult man in two images with a nude prepubescent girl. The allegations remain unproven.

A federal complaint filed on 5 November charged Markle with one count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Markle Remains in Custody After Arrest

The FBI arrested Markle on 6 November at a senior care facility in Lakeland, Florida. He was initially released under electronic monitoring.

Authorities alleged he cut off his ankle monitor on 10 November. A judge revoked his release and ordered him detained without bond, separately from the competency ruling.

Markle suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated in the Philippines.

Philippine Police Submit Separate Complaint

Philippine police are separately investigating suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly found at Markle's former home in Cebu.

The Philippine National Police's Women and Children Protection Center reportedly submitted a complaint to prosecutors, who must assess it before deciding whether charges should proceed.

The BBC reported that four boxes of computers, phones, hard drives and videotapes were handed to investigators by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr. This is separate from the US case.

Meghan Previously Addressed Family Estrangement

Meghan has been estranged from her father since 2018, when he missed her wedding.

In 2019, a letter written by Thomas Markle's ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, containing allegations about him was sent to the Metropolitan Police and shared with the Sussexes. Meghan said she had been informed about allegations concerning her father.

The BBC reported she ended contact in 2025, telling him she and authorities knew about allegations involving the abuse of young girls.

In October, Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' and her thoughts were with children who may have been harmed. She explained her decision to cut contact and bar Thomas from seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.