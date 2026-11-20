Joanne Young has called for changes to consent laws after four men were convicted of sexually abusing her in a case where her former husband, Philip Young, admitted drugging and raping her before inviting other men to abuse her at their home in Swindon, Wiltshire. The convictions came after Young chose to waive her right to anonymity and speak publicly about the ordeal.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court found Norman Macksoni, Richard Wilkins, Connor Sanderson-Doyle and Mohammed Hassan guilty of various sexual offences against Young. Her former husband, Philip Young, had previously admitted 48 offences against her, including rape, administering substances to incapacitate her, assault by penetration and voyeurism.

Joanne Young Rape Case Sparks Calls for Consent Law Review

The news came after Young said she hoped the convictions would encourage other victims of abuse to come forward and have greater confidence in the criminal justice system.

Speaking outside court after the verdicts, Young said: 'Consent has to come from the person themselves. No one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else's word that you agreed.'

She urged the government to prioritise reviewing consent laws, arguing that women should be better protected in the future.

Young's daughter, Alex, has also called for changes to the Sexual Offences Act 2003, saying there should be clearer rules around claims involving third-party consent.

'We live in a world where there is debate over whether third-party consent is enough to have sex with someone,' she wrote on LinkedIn. 'We live in a world where someone's partner can consent for them, and that is enough to use it as an argument in a court of law. This is simply unacceptable.'

The case has drawn comparisons with the trial of Gisèle Pelicot in France, who waived her anonymity after her former husband was convicted of drugging and organising her rape by other men. Women's rights campaigners have highlighted similarities between the two cases, particularly the involvement of multiple perpetrators and the use of drugs.

Women's Rights Groups Praise Joanne Young's Decision To Speak Publicly

Women's rights organisations praised Young's decision to publicly identify herself. Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid, described her as a woman of 'extraordinary bravery' who had chosen to waive anonymity while giving evidence against her former husband.

Ciara Bergman, chief executive of Rape Crisis England & Wales, said there was no single correct way for survivors of sexual abuse to respond, adding that reporting a crime and going through a trial required particular courage.

Speaking after the verdict, Young said the abuse had 'cost me my life as I knew it'. She added that she no longer felt completely safe after discovering that the person she trusted most had betrayed her.

The trial heard that her former husband, Philip Young, had invited men to their home without her knowledge. He pleaded guilty to offences including rape, administering substances to incapacitate her, assault by penetration and voyeurism.

James Foster, a specialist prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service's Wessex complex casework unit, said Young's decision to waive anonymity and attend court showed 'courage and resolve'.

He stressed that anonymity remains available to victims of sexual offences and that choosing to waive it is a personal decision.

Labour MP Jess Phillips has suggested that online safety laws may also need updating, pointing to the role of websites and platforms where offenders can find each other.

The convictions have placed renewed attention on how the law approaches consent where victims are unable to consent, particularly in cases involving multiple perpetrators and allegations of abuse organised through third parties.