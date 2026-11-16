Madonna has returned to the Grammy Awards conversation after a 16-year nomination drought, securing four nominations for the 2027 ceremony. The 68-year-old pop icon earned recognition for her latest dance music projects, marking a significant comeback after years without nominations.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards on Monday, 16 November. Madonna's nominations include Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

How Did Madonna Earn Four Grammy Nominations?

Madonna's album Confessions II received a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album, competing against releases by Robyn, Skrillex, Slayyyter and Tame Impala. The record revisits the dance-driven sound that defined her critically acclaimed 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Her single 'Danceteria' earned a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording, while 'I Feel So Free' was recognised in Best Dance/Electronic Recording. Both tracks highlight her continued involvement in electronic music, a genre she helped popularise through decades of reinvention.

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Compete Against Taylor Swift

Madonna also received recognition alongside Sabrina Carpenter for their collaboration 'Bring Your Love', nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The category includes Taylor Swift and Carpenter's 'The Life of a Showgirl', creating an unusual situation in which Carpenter competes against another of her own collaborations.

Other nominees include Lady Gaga and Doechii for 'Runway', RAYE and Hans Zimmer for 'Click Clack Symphony.', and Tame Impala with JENNIE for 'Dracula'. The competition brings together established pop stars, younger performers and artists working across different musical genres.

Why Has Madonna Been Absent From the Grammys?

Before the latest announcement, Madonna had reportedly gone 16 years without receiving a Grammy nomination, despite continuing to release music. Her previous Grammy recognition came during an earlier period of her career, when albums including Ray of Light and Confessions on a Dance Floor received industry acclaim.

Madonna has won seven Grammy Awards throughout her career, although her commercial influence extends far beyond that figure. Her absence from recent nomination lists had prompted questions about whether the Recording Academy was overlooking one of pop music's most influential performers.

How Did Confessions II Revive Madonna's Grammy Prospects?

Released in July 2026, Confessions II revisits the electronic sound associated with Madonna's earlier dance records while introducing contemporary production. The project attracted renewed critical attention and generated promotional appearances, including a surprise Coachella appearance alongside Carpenter.

The album's rollout also included performances and promotional events celebrating Madonna's relationship with dance music. Its Grammy recognition arrives more than two decades after the original Confessions on a Dance Floor helped establish another defining period in her career.

Could Madonna Win Her First Grammy in Years?

Madonna's four nominations offer an opportunity to add to her seven previous Grammy victories, although the awards remain undecided. Her return also places her alongside younger pop performers who have drawn inspiration from her musical and visual legacy.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on 7 February 2027 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Whether Madonna wins or not, the nominations mark her return to an awards ceremony that has not recognised her with a nomination for more than a decade.