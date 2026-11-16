Netflix's latest action thriller, Never Surrender, has made an impressive debut on the streaming platform, climbing to the No. 1 position on its global movie chart just one day after its release.

The Indonesian film, directed by Sidharta Tata, quickly overtook several established titles to become Netflix's most popular movie worldwide on 13 November 2026. Its success continued over the following two days, attracting attention from viewers looking for something different from Hollywood's usual action blockbusters.

However, while its chart performance has been impressive, does Never Surrender actually deserve a place on viewers' watchlists?

How Did 'Never Surrender' Become Netflix's No. 1 Movie Worldwide?

According to FlixPatrol data, reported by Men's Journal, Never Surrender topped Netflix's global movie rankings on 13 November, one day after its release. It maintained the No. 1 position through 15 November, extending its run at the top to three consecutive days.

Its success came despite competition from films featuring internationally recognised stars, including Emilia Clarke's Me Before You, Dennis Quaid's A Dog's Perfect Christmas, and Jim Carrey's How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The achievement highlights the growing international appeal of Indonesian action cinema and demonstrates how regional productions can attract audiences across different markets.

What Is Netflix's 'Never Surrender' About?

Originally titled Serangan Balik, the film follows a retired special forces soldier whose quiet existence in a remote village in Central Java is disrupted when he is forced to care for his two estranged grandchildren.

Their arrival brings unexpected trouble when criminal connections from the children's family lead a ruthless gang to the grandfather's home.

With the family trapped and facing a deadly attack, the former soldier must draw on his military experience to protect the children and confront the violence threatening their lives.

The story combines home-invasion action with themes of family reconciliation, grief and redemption.

Directed by Sidharta Tata, who co-wrote the screenplay with Khalid Kashogi, the film stars Lukman Sardi as the grandfather, alongside Callista Arum, Sulthan Hamonangan, Derby Romero and Donny Alamsyah.

Is 'Never Surrender' Worth Watching?

For viewers who enjoy action-heavy survival thrillers, Never Surrender offers plenty of intense confrontations and elaborate fight sequences.

Heaven of Horror awarded the film two out of five stars, praising its well-choreographed fight sequences and threatening villains while criticising its predictable storyline and lengthy 137-minute runtime. The reviewer argued that the story could have been told more effectively in approximately 90 minutes.

This means viewers looking for an unpredictable thriller or particularly original storytelling may find the experience less satisfying. Nevertheless, fans of traditional revenge and siege movies could appreciate its straightforward approach to action.

Rotten Tomatoes currently has no available Tomatometer or Popcornmeter score for the film, meaning there is not yet enough data to establish a wider critical or audience consensus.

Where Can You Watch 'Never Surrender'?

Never Surrender premiered on Netflix on 12 November 2026 and is available to stream internationally.

Its rapid rise to the top of the global rankings makes it one of the platform's notable new releases this month.

Although its predictable plot and extended runtime may not appeal to everyone, the film offers an opportunity to discover Indonesian action cinema through a family-centred survival story.

For viewers who enjoy gritty fights, home-invasion thrillers and determined underdog heroes, Never Surrender could be worth adding to their weekend watchlist.