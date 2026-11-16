Phil Collins outlined hopes of returning to his studio and playing live again during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, 14 November, after health problems left him fearing for his life.

The 75-year-old musician attended the ceremony at the Peacock Theater to accept induction as a solo artist. He had previously disclosed that organisers invited him to perform, but he declined because he did not feel ready.

Collins walked onstage with two canes and addressed his health before discussing the music he still hopes to create. His remarks were not accompanied by an album release or tour date.

Phil Collins Recalls Fearing for His Life

Speaking to reporters backstage, Collins described five operations on his left knee and a lengthy period in hospital. He also recounted his kidneys and liver beginning to fail, leaving him uncertain whether he would survive.

'Everything started to go wrong,' he recalled. 'So at one point I didn't think I'd live, let alone go on the road again.'

Collins had also discussed his health in an interview on the Eras podcast. He described contracting COVID while in hospital and walking with assistance. He also explained that he had a live-in nurse around the clock to support his medication routine.

His remarks about drumming were more cautious than his comments about writing music. Collins believes his days behind the kit are probably over.

He had stepped away from drumming by 2022 after health problems left him struggling to hold a drumstick. In a 2024 documentary, he discussed the physical toll that years of playing had taken on his hands and legs.

A Second Hall of Fame Honour for Phil Collins

The ceremony recognised Collins's solo career, which began with 'In the Air Tonight'. He had already entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Genesis in 2010.

Before the event, he appeared on the red carpet alongside daughters Lily and Joely Collins and son Nicholas 'Nic' Collins. During his acceptance speech, he thanked those who had supported him, including his three ex-wives. He referred to their 'five great children.'

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker introduced Collins and later accompanied Cynthia Erivo on drums as she performed 'In the Air Tonight'.

Collins traced his musical ambitions back to childhood. He began playing drums at five and told the audience, 'I grew up just wanting to play the drums,' describing what followed as 'a really happy accident.'

Phil Collins Considers Returning to His Swiss Studio

At home in Switzerland, Collins has a small studio whose equipment he previously operated himself. For several years, he told reporters, he took a longer route through the house to avoid passing the room.

More recently, he has felt drawn back to the studio and the enjoyment of creating music there.

'I've got to get back in there because that was fun. It wasn't work, it was fun,' he explained.

Days before the ceremony, Collins discussed with his children the possibility of performing a few shows. He described the conversation as exciting for both himself and his family.

He also mentioned friends from his former backing band and expressed an interest in writing something listeners might enjoy. Those possibilities remain tentative, with Collins intending to see what happens when he returns to the studio.

His message from the stage was firmer. 'You haven't heard the last of me.'