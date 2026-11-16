Vivienne Jolie was hospitalised for an eating disorder at the beginning of 2026, the 18-year-old has revealed, describing the period as 'angry, sick, and very alone'.

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shared her experience in an artist's statement accompanying her paintings at a Los Angeles exhibition in November.

Her work was shown at Forager Crafts from 2 to 8 November. Rather than give an interview about her health, Vivienne displayed a written account of her hospital stay and the people she met there.

Navigating Isolation: Hospitalisation and Peer Support

'Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder,' Vivienne wrote in the statement, photographed and reported by Page Six. 'At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED.'

She recalled being 'angry, sick, and very alone' when she entered hospital. Her statement did not name a specific eating disorder or the facility where she was treated, and did not detail the treatment she received.

Vivienne also described how her relationships with fellow patients and staff changed her experience. 'Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,' she wrote.

She remembered laughing and crying with the other young patients, describing their company as an important part of her time there.

'The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest,' she added. 'It was the worst and best time of my life and I am better for it.'

Paintings Preserve Memories of the 'Tulip Field'

Vivienne called the hospital 'the Tulip Field'. According to Entertainment Weekly, the exhibition included paintings of human-like tulips depicting scenes and feelings she remembered from her stay.

She said there were no photographs of the time she spent in hospital. The paintings instead recorded memories of difficult moments, as well as laughter, safety and acts of bravery. Excerpts from notes written during her admission were also displayed.

One note, dated 14 May 2026 and placed beside a painting titled 'Vitals', described her uncertainty about her stay. 'I feel guilty for needing to be in the hospital this long,' she wrote, according to The Independent.

Another work showed two flowers beneath a star. Its accompanying note recalled an evening with other patients: 'We all went to the deck last night.'

The paintings and notes offered details about the admission that were not included in her statement, which did not give further information about the circumstances of her treatment.

Legal Name Change and Public Life

The exhibition came amid a separate development in Vivienne's public life. On 2 November 2026, a Los Angeles court approved her petition to change her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, according to USA TODAY.

She had already been credited as Vivienne Jolie in the 2024 Playbill for The Outsiders, the Broadway musical on which she worked as a producer's assistant. Angelina Jolie was a producer of the show.

Other siblings have also used Jolie publicly or sought legal surname changes. No connection between Vivienne's name change and her hospitalisation has been established.

An unnamed source told Page Six that revealing the experience had been difficult for Vivienne. The source said she hoped the artwork and statement might help others feel less alone.