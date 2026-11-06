Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande helped thousands of Americans register to vote, but viral comparisons of their campaigns have blurred an important detail: their headline figures come from different election cycles. Both worked with nonpartisan voter-engagement organisation HeadCount, using fan experiences to make registration information easier to access.

Rodrigo's latest results came ahead of the 2026 midterms, while Grande's widely shared figures belong to her 2024 Wicked campaign. Their approaches show how entertainment can encourage civic participation without making voting a condition of entry.

Olivia Rodrigo's Festival Giveaway Generated Over 13,000 Registrations

Rodrigo partnered with HeadCount on a giveaway offering a VIP experience at Daisy Chain Fields Fest. Fans could check their registration status, find election information or begin registering while entering for a chance to win.

According to HeadCount, the campaign generated more than 13,000 registrations and over 45,000 civic actions by 31 July 2026. The larger figure includes activities beyond registering, and participation in the giveaway did not require anyone to register or vote.

Rodrigo had already worked with HeadCount during her 2024 GUTS World Tour, when volunteers visited 36 US dates and helped generate 1,281 registrations. Ahead of the 2026 midterms, her outreach expanded to a fan text bank encouraging conversations about voting.

Her involvement continued ahead of the 2026 midterms, including a text-banking initiative that encouraged supporters to contact fellow fans. Rodrigo also publicly backed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton, who won Ohio's election, while sharing messages encouraging Americans to vote.

🚨 Olivia Rodrigo-endorsed Democrat Amy Acton wins Ohio’s gubernatorial race. Her key priorities include:



• Protecting women's reproductive rights and access to abortion.

• Expanding affordable healthcare and protecting Medicaid.

• Lowering prescription drug prices and… pic.twitter.com/2IpzjOXCGE — Olivia Rodrigo Data (@rodrigosdata) November 4, 2026

Ariana Grande Used Wicked and Beauty To Encourage Registration

Grande's 2024 initiative combined Wicked, her r.e.m. beauty brand and HeadCount's Good to Vote programme. Its giveaway offered a trip to the film's US premiere and a beauty experience, while encouraging fans to check their voter status and share election information with friends.

HeadCount's 2024 impact report credited the campaign with 17,886 registrations and 111,632 civic actions. Those totals reflect a different year from Rodrigo's festival promotion, so they cannot be used to rank both singers' performance in the 2026 election cycle.

Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo React To Democratic Victories

Both singers also attracted attention for their activity surrounding the 2026 midterms, particularly after Democratic victories. Grande shared Instagram Stories highlighting young voters, election winners and ballot measures involving reproductive rights, voting and LGBTQ+ rights. She also liked an Instagram repost of an X joke about Republicans that used footage of her singing 'Dangerous Woman'.

According to BuzzFeed, Grande also liked politically themed Instagram content, including a humorous post referencing Miley Cyrus's Party in the U.S.A. Rodrigo similarly encouraged voting and publicly supported Acton's successful Ohio gubernatorial campaign.

Ariana Grande shows support for Democrats following historic blue wave in the midterm elections:



“This must've been the party in the USA Miley was singing about” pic.twitter.com/aK6qqveTU1 — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) November 4, 2026

Their actions prompted enthusiastic reactions online, including an X fan account celebrating the pair as influential voices in political participation. Other users questioned claims that the singers had topped the same voter-registration ranking, pointing to the difference between their campaign years.

Did Rodrigo and Grande Really Lead the Same Election Cycle?

The verified figures establish that both artists helped generate thousands of registrations, but they do not support a direct ranking for the 2026 midterms. Grande's reported total reflects her 2024 Wicked partnership, while Rodrigo's larger 2026 campaign produced its own separately measured results. What connects their efforts is their ability to reach audiences through experiences fans already valued