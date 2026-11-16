Marvel fans have been discussing the cost of VisionQuest after a new financial report revealed that the Disney+ series required almost $120 million (£90.0 million) to produce. While viewers have responded positively, its substantial price tag has raised questions about whether the investment was justified ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

According to figures reported by Forbes on 15 November 2026, Marvel spent $119.4 million (£89.6 million) to make the eight-episode series. However, a reimbursement from the UK government reduced the studio's net expenditure to approximately $93.8 million (£70.4 million).

The figures have prompted discussion among fans, with many praising the series and its return to character-driven storytelling.

How Much Did Marvel Spend on 'VisionQuest'?

The production cost was disclosed through an earnings report filed by Calcutta Productions UK, the Disney subsidiary responsible for making the series in Britain.

Filming wrapped by 31 July 2025, by which point the production had spent $119.4 million (£89.6 million). Disney financial controller Tracy Bermingham reportedly described the expenditure as being in line with the production budget.

Marvel subsequently received a $25.6 million (£19.2 million) reimbursement through the UK's film and television tax relief scheme, reducing its reported net expenditure to approximately $93.8 million (£70.4 million).

The report also revealed that the production spent $12.7 million (£9.6 million) on employees, with a monthly average of 180 production staff across the reporting period. This figure does not include freelancers, contractors and temporary workers.

However, the $119.4 million figure covers production spending only up to 31 July 2025, when filming wrapped. Forbes notes that the final cost is expected to increase in the next filing, which will include post-production expenses, particularly visual effects work.

How Does 'VisionQuest' Compare With Other Marvel Productions?

The reported budget places VisionQuest among Marvel's more expensive Disney+ productions.

For comparison, the second season of Loki reportedly cost $128.4 million (£96.4 million) at a similar stage of production, while Moon Knight cost $95.7 million (£71.8 million).

The series' production cost was also compared with the film Captain America: Brave New World, which reportedly had a budget of $180 million (£135.1 million) and earned approximately $415 million (£311.4 million) worldwide.

Unlike a theatrical release, however, a Disney+ series does not generate directly comparable box-office revenue. Its financial value is more difficult to measure because it contributes to subscriptions, viewer engagement and the wider Marvel franchise.

What Are Marvel Fans Saying About the Budget?

Discussion on Reddit's r/marvelstudios community has been largely positive, with several viewers arguing that the series justified its cost.

One commenter described the money as 'well spent', while another called the show their favourite Marvel series, praising its return of Ultron, character development and connection to Avengers: Doomsday.

'This might be my favorite marvel show now. Fantastic from start to finish. Brought back ultron in a great way. Improved vision's already great character. Completed the arcs started in wandavision. More iconic dialogue. And had a great setup for doomsday that was relevant to the story. 10/10,' one comment read.

Other fans highlighted the chemistry between Paul Bettany and James Spader, whose performances as Vision and Ultron became two of the series' most appreciated elements.

Some viewers also welcomed the decision to keep Ultron's story open rather than treating him as a one-off villain.

Nevertheless, the discussion is not a formal audience survey, and positive comments do not establish whether the series has been financially profitable.

Was 'VisionQuest' Worth the Investment?

The series earned an 86% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its finale attracted a reported 3.7 million global views.

Its importance to Marvel also extends beyond its standalone story. As a lead-in to Avengers: Doomsday, it develops Vision's storyline, brings Ultron back into the MCU, and establishes connections to the upcoming film.

Whether the investment ultimately pays off will depend on how effectively those storylines contribute to Marvel's wider plans.

For now, the fan reaction suggests that many viewers believe VisionQuest delivered a worthwhile addition to the MCU, even if its overall financial success remains difficult to determine. In the meantime, all eight episodes of the series are now streaming on Disney+.