Kid Rock's Nashville bar faces a lawsuit after a patron alleged three men assaulted him following an encounter with a performer's guitar in December 2025.

Joshua Welch claims the incident left him with a hand injury that required surgery. The restaurant denies wrongdoing and says its security guards were justified in using force.

The allegations were detailed in a TMZ report published on Tuesday, 17 November. Welch's lawyer acknowledged that his client showed a 'moment of poor judgment' when he touched the instrument. The lawsuit centres on the force allegedly used as Welch was being removed from the venue.

Kid Rock's Nashville Bar Lawsuit Began With Guitar Incident

Welch claims he 'lightly tapped' a performer's guitar with one finger. His lawyer maintained that the contact was gentle, although he conceded it should not have happened. The performer has not been identified.

According to the lawyer, a security guard approached Welch and instructed him to leave. While making his way out, Welch allegedly tried to touch the guitar a second time.

His lawyer said the guard became 'disproportionately agitated'. It is unclear whether Welch actually made contact with the instrument during the second attempt. The next part of his account describes an encounter that he claims became violent.

Welch alleges three men assaulted him inside an elevator, slamming him against a wall. He says they pushed him out when the lift reached the ground floor.

The alleged violence did not end there, according to Welch. He claims the men forced him to the floor and repeatedly pushed him down when he tried to get up. During one fall, he says, he landed heavily on his right hand.

Welch alleges that his ring finger was badly injured and that he underwent surgery roughly a month later.

Kid Rock's Restaurant Denies Wrongdoing Over Alleged Assault

Welch's lawsuit reportedly includes claims of assault and battery, negligence, negligent hiring and training, and false imprisonment. Those allegations have not been established as findings of fact.

The dispute is not simply about whether staff could ask Welch to leave after he approached a performer's instrument. At issue is whether the force allegedly used during his removal was justified. The restaurant contests his allegations.

The action was reported as being brought against Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, not the musician personally.

The venue is on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Its official website describes a live-music establishment with five floors, four stages and six bars. The website uses the longer name Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock & Roll Steakhouse.

The identities of the three men Welch says attacked him have not been independently established. Nor does the report include verified footage showing what happened inside the elevator.

The underlying complaint and the restaurant's response were not independently available for review. The central allegations therefore remain contested, including whether the force described by Welch was used.

In its reported response to the lawsuit, the restaurant denied all wrongdoing and maintained that its security guards were justified in using force. That remains the venue's position, rather than a determination by a court.