Several US veterans criticised President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran and American support for Israel during New York City's Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. Former Marine Bob Mash, 83, told Raw Story that he considered his government 'criminal' over its involvement in overseas conflicts.

For context, the annual parade brought veterans, military families and spectators to Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. While thousands gathered to honour military service, some veterans protested nearby, raising concerns about civilian casualties and Washington's foreign policy.

US Veterans Condemn Trump's Military Actions in Iran and Gaza

Mash, a Vietnam War veteran, attended the parade with Veterans for Peace to protest civilian deaths, particularly those involving children.

Speaking to Raw Story, Mash accused the United States of complicity in atrocities and questioned its financial support for Israel's military operations.

'This country is a disgrace,' he said, expressing frustration over American assistance to Israel.

His criticism followed months of fighting involving Iran. According to Pentagon casualty records, 23 US military personnel had died during operations linked to the conflict by late October, including non-combat fatalities.

Trump is now using his Veterans Day speech to tout his plunder of Venezuela, saying "to the victor belong the spoils," and compare his war of choice against Iran to Vietnam and the Korean War pic.twitter.com/spYozyW2Dt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

Civilian deaths were another concern. Amnesty International reported in March 2026 that more than 270 children had been killed across Iran and the wider Middle East since regional hostilities escalated.

The figure covered multiple countries, rather than Iran alone, and represented deaths reported as of March.

Mash was accompanied by a former Peace Corps volunteer who requested anonymity. The man told Raw Story he had served with the Peace Corps in Iran and distinguished ordinary Iranians from their political leaders.

He accused Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of being 'war criminals' and demanded their resignations.

Those remarks were his personal allegations, not findings of criminal responsibility by a court. The original report did not include responses from Trump or Hegseth to his accusations.

Haitian US Veterans Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

Elsewhere along Fifth Avenue, the Haitian American Veterans Association delivered a different message through music and dancing aboard its parade float.

Hortense St. Preux told Raw Story that Haitian immigrants continued working and studying despite hostility towards their community. She also recalled Haiti's struggle against French colonial rule and slavery.

The demonstration followed the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals, effective 27 July 2026.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the termination followed a Supreme Court ruling allowing the policy to proceed. Litigation continued, while affected individuals without another lawful immigration status could face removal.

Association founder and Vietnam War veteran Dr Fritz Fils-Aime said joining the parade was particularly important given the political climate.

He wanted Americans to recognise Haitian immigrants' contributions to the country, including their military service. His message to Trump was brief.

'Leave our country alone,' he said.

Not everyone interviewed at the parade criticised Trump. Laurent Lynch, 80, another Vietnam War veteran, declined to discuss politics and instead expressed support for American troops serving overseas.

Lynch, who served in the US Army like his father and brother, wanted deployed personnel to know Americans supported them.

'We're behind them,' he said.