A Honduran mother who begged immigration authorities to keep her with her two-year-old son was forcibly deported to Honduras in January 2026; weeks later, the boy was beaten to death in a Florida home, and the agency that separated them then blamed her publicly for his killing.

Orlín Josué Hernandez Reyes died in Escambia County, Florida, in March, while in the care of his uncle, after his mother, Wendy Hernandez Reyes, was deported in January. He was a United States citizen. His mother says she was denied every plea to take him with her. In a statement issued a week after Orlín's death, Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons did not express condolences. He accused her of abandonment.

A Traffic Stop That Shattered a Family

Wendy Hernandez Reyes and her sister were in a car that was pulled over in early January in Alabama as she headed to her job laying concrete foundations. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, one of many that cooperate with federal immigration authorities under the 287(g) programme, then handed her off to ICE, who detained her in Louisiana.

A judge had previously ordered Reyes, an asylum-seeker who came to the United States in 2022, deported after she missed a hearing. Under the Biden administration, she had not been a priority for removal. Under the current administration's enforcement posture, described publicly by Acting Director Lyons as one in which 'the entire portfolio of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is open', that changed overnight.

ICE officers asked the two detained women what they should do with their children. After pleading with them to release her as she was a single mother, Hernandez agreed that her sister's husband, Maldonado Erazo, would care for her son. She felt her son would be more comfortable with his cousins than with strangers. She has said she did not believe she would be deported so swiftly and understood the arrangement to be temporary. She was deported in under a month.

'I Told Them to Help Me With My Boy'

Throughout the process of her detention, Hernandez told The Washington Post she requested to be reunited with her son. 'I told them to help me with my boy,' she said. 'I needed him.' She says she asked that Orlín be permitted to travel with her back to Honduras. Those requests went unanswered.

A Washington Post review of court records contradicted ICE's narrative. Throughout her detention, Hernandez requested to be reunited with her son. ICE's own press release stated that parents are given the opportunity to be removed with their children, but the documentary record indicates no such opportunity was meaningfully extended to her. She was also deported without her passport, a fact that would later obstruct efforts by community advocates to repatriate her son's remains.

'I had no other option,' Hernandez said. 'The police stopped me. They didn't want to release us.'

What the Autopsy Revealed

On the night of 4 March 2026, Escambia County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a three-year-old in cardiac arrest at a home on Brentco Road. Despite the efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival at Sacred Heart Children's Emergency Room.

The autopsy, conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, revealed a harrowing pattern of physical trauma. The child had suffered 17 separate strikes to the head, burn marks caused by a heated lighter pressed into his skin, multiple broken ribs, with one completely detached from the backbone, a transected pancreas, signs of possible sexual abuse, and a broken collarbone. His hands bore bruising consistent with a child raising them defensively. Medical examiner Dr Deanna Oleske told investigators: 'Absolutely no toddler has 'normal' injuries like bruising to the back of the hand/knuckles from doing toddler stuff.'

Oleske stated she was confident that Hernandez Reyes was a victim of homicide and that he had endured repeated physical abuse over the past month, culminating on 4 March 2026, when he died due to a combination of the above-mentioned injuries. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons upgraded the initial charge from negligent manslaughter to felony murder. 'The uncle will now be held responsible and accountable for not just the care, but also for inflicting these horrendous injuries,' Simmons said. Maldonado Erazo was indicted on charges including murder in late March and has pleaded not guilty. ICE subsequently lodged an immigration detainer against him, claiming he entered the country illegally in 2021.

Monstrous behavior by ICE and Alabama police, who blamed a Honduran mother for "abandoning" her child when they arrested & deported her without him. The son, Orlin, a US citizen, was then murdered by abusive relative and Trump admin wont let her return to bury him. Nightmarish. pic.twitter.com/hsVSXthuZy — Eric Lee (@EricLeeAtty) May 16, 2026

ICE's Public Rebuke of a Grieving Mother

A week after the toddler's death, Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons issued a public statement. 'This little boy suffered extensively and died when his mother abandoned him to Maldonado-Erazo's 'care',' Lyons wrote. 'I encourage parents to self-deport with their children, but even if they choose not to do that, ICE gives them the opportunity to be removed with their kids. But despite that option, Reyes chose to leave her son here with a violent murderer who took his life.'

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The statement did not address the court records indicating that Hernandez Reyes had requested to take Orlín with her. It did not address the speed of her removal. It did not address the fact that her son, a U.S. citizen, was left without any child welfare authority overseeing his care.

Hernandez Reyes responded directly: 'How could I abandon my son, if my son was the love of my life? I did everything with my son. I am not a bad mother who left my child with a killer.'

Hernandez Reyes is now living with her ailing mother in Lempira, one of the poorest regions of Honduras. Her only wish, she has said, is to hold her son one last time.

Orlín Josué Hernandez Reyes was two years old. He was a United States citizen. He is buried in a country he never lived in, and the mother who pleaded to bring him home was not permitted to do so.