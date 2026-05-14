Natalie Harp, an executive assistant to President Donald Trump believed to be in her mid 30s, has been identified by The Wall Street Journal as the aide helping drive his late night social media bursts from the White House. According to the report, she selects posts for his Truth Social account, uploads them and gets his approval deep into the night.

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The report follows weeks of scrutiny over Trump's overnight posting, which has intensified since he returned to office. Citing The Journal's analysis, The Daily Beast said the 79 year old president has posted about 8,800 times on Truth Social since his comeback, including at least 44 overnight stretches in which he shared a dozen or more posts between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Eastern time. Earlier reporting by The Daily Beast also suggested that, based on his activity between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., there were only five days in April when Trump may have had a full night's sleep.

Inside The Posting Operation

Trump's online output, as described by The Journal and summarised by The Daily Beast, appears to be more organised than spontaneous. Harp is said to sit at the centre of that operation.

Sources told The Journal that Harp compiles printed drafts of potential posts, much of it drawn from MAGA aligned accounts on X and Truth Social. She reportedly takes the printouts to Trump for approval, then logs into his Truth Social account and publishes the posts he signs off on.

Trump still writes or uploads some posts himself. Crucially, The Journal's sources said he personally approves everything published under his name. That point undercuts any suggestion that inflammatory material is appearing online without his knowledge.

Even so, some senior allies are said to be privately angry that an unelected aide is helping shape the president's public voice. According to The Journal, officials have complained that Harp does not run proposed posts past the chief of staff, communications team or national security aides. Instead, she reportedly tells colleagues she works for Trump and answers only to him.

That frustration is tied to some of Trump's most controversial recent posts. The material attributed to Harp's efforts reportedly includes a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, along with an AI generated image portraying Trump as Jesus Christ. Both posts were later removed, but only after they spread widely and triggered criticism.

None of those complaints has been made publicly on the record. In public, the White House has framed Truth Social as an effective tool for direct communication.

In a statement to The Journal, White House communications director Steven Cheung declined to discuss 'internal deliberations of how the process works'. Instead, he praised Truth Social as the administration's most effective digital megaphone.

Cheung said the platform allows Trump to deliver 'unfiltered and direct thoughts to the American people, without the biased media taking him out of context'.

Why Harp Matters

Harp is not a cabinet official or senior policy adviser. She is described as Trump's executive assistant, but the reporting suggests her influence comes from proximity, access and trust rather than formal rank. While many staffers at her age are still working their way up, she is reportedly hand delivering the material that helps shape the president's online voice.

That arrangement gives her unusual influence over Trump's late night posting. If Harp is the one pulling memes, conspiracy tinged clips and AI manipulated images from fringe accounts, she is also helping decide what reaches the president's feed and, in turn, his audience.

The result appears to be a self reinforcing cycle. Trump thrives on online confrontation, and his supporters expect it. Harp's stacks of provocative draft posts, reportedly sourced from the hardest line corners of his movement, seem to help keep that cycle running even when much of the West Wing is asleep or out of the loop.

An analysis cited by The Daily Beast gives a sense of how constant that posting has become. Since last January, Trump has launched at least 44 documented overnight runs in which he posted a dozen or more times between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. On one recent Monday alone, he reportedly shared 54 posts between 10.14 p.m. and 1.12 a.m., including reposts calling Barack Obama a 'traitor' and demanding his arrest.

Those figures matter because they show how central social media remains to Trump's second term. They also point to Harp's striking role in that process, turning printed drafts into presidential posts while the usual layers of review appear to be kept at a distance.

Much about Harp's wider role remains unclear. Beyond the details reported by The Wall Street Journal and summarised by The Daily Beast, little has been confirmed publicly about her broader influence inside Trump's orbit.

For now, the clearer picture is this: a trusted aide, a stack of printed posts, a phone logged into Truth Social and a president whose late night impulses are being turned, with his approval, into a stream of messages that now form part of the public record of his second term.