Actress Margot Robbie stars in a new adaptation of Wuthering Heights that has shocked early viewers with its erotic and provocative content. Directed by Emerald Fennell and filmed in the United Kingdom, the film is scheduled for release in 2026 under Warner Bros. distribution.

The first trailer, released on 3 September 2025, revealed a surprising reimagining of Emily Brontë's Gothic classic, raising questions about why the creative team chose to introduce explicit, surrealist elements into a story long associated with doomed romance.

A Gothic Classic Reimagined

Emily Brontë's only novel, published in 1847, has been adapted numerous times across film, theatre and television. Most versions lean into the tragic romance set against the haunting moors of Yorkshire.

Fennell's take, however, is being described by critics and test audiences as 'erotic', 'abrasive' and 'provocative'. Early screenings included sequences featuring grotesque violence and sexually charged imagery, signalling a departure from traditional retellings of the story of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Margot Robbie's Double Role

Robbie not only portrays Catherine Earnshaw but also serves as a producer through her company LuckyChap Entertainment. Her involvement in front of and behind the camera gives her significant influence over the creative direction of the project.

This dual role has heightened international attention, with social media reactions centred on Robbie's dramatic performance glimpsed in the trailer.

Fans and critics alike are closely watching how her interpretation will reshape one of English literature's most recognisable heroines.

Jacob Elordi and Casting Choices

Australian actor Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Heathcliff. His casting has prompted discussion, as Brontë's text describes Heathcliff as dark-skinned and an outsider, while Elordi's portrayal marks a departure from those racial undertones.

The decision has prompted debate among literary scholars and audiences about fidelity to the novel. The on-screen pairing of Robbie and Elordi presents a glamorous, older version of Catherine and Heathcliff, contrasting sharply with the youthful anguish emphasised in earlier adaptations starring Laurence Olivier in 1939 or Ralph Fiennes in 1992.

The Shocking Synopsis

Accounts from test screenings and early reviews describe a series of disturbing and surreal scenes. Reports include a public hanging presented with sexual implications and imagery of characters engaging in acts involving horse reins.

The trailer showcases stylised, unsettling cinematography that overlays Brontë's narrative of obsession and revenge with modernised themes of eroticism and violence.

These creative liberties have generated reactions that range from stunned admiration to outright discomfort.

Directorial Vision of Emerald Fennell

Fennell, known for Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, has built a reputation for provocative storytelling that blends psychological tension with unsettling sexuality. Her vision for Wuthering Heights continues this trajectory, employing lush visuals, dissonant music, and dark humour.

Critics have labelled the adaptation 'abrasive', pointing to its deliberate departure from conventional Gothic romance towards a more stylised and confrontational narrative. The director's approach appears designed to shock audiences and ignite conversation about how far classic literature can be reinterpreted for modern cinema.

Release and Viewer Anticipation

The trailer's release sparked viral discussion across social media platforms, with hashtags related to Wuthering Heights trending globally. Warner Bros. has confirmed a full cinema release in 2026, with international distribution expected to draw strong box office interest.

While early screenings have divided opinion, many analysts predict that the combination of Robbie's star power, Elordi's rising profile, and Fennell's controversial direction will ensure significant attention when the film premieres.