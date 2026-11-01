Crystal Harris says she regrets marrying Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and believes he deliberately chose women he could manipulate. In an interview published on 31 October 2026, Crystal Harris, 40, reflected on their relationship, which began at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 2008, and linked her vulnerability to what she describes as a troubled upbringing.

For context, Harris met Hefner at a Halloween gathering before becoming one of his live-in girlfriends. She cancelled their wedding in June 2011 but later reconciled with him. They married on 31 December 2012 and remained together until his death on 27 September 2017, aged 91.

Her latest comments followed allegations of sexual abuse and coercion made during the 'Lisa Guerrero Unleashed' podcast on 27 October. The allegations concern experiences throughout their relationship and have not been independently verified.

Crystal Harris Says Hefner Targeted 'Vulnerable' Women

Speaking in an interview with Page Six, Harris questioned her decision to marry Hefner and reflected on her difficult childhood. She suggested her family circumstances made her particularly vulnerable to his influence.

'If I could go back, I absolutely wouldn't have [married Hugh],' Harris said.

Harris explained that she grew up without her father and came from what she described as a broken home. She believes Hefner deliberately pursued women whose personal circumstances made them easier to influence or control.

Her comments reflect her interpretation of Hefner's motivations rather than independently established facts. Their relationship involved a substantial age gap and unequal influence, which Harris now considers central to her experience.

She also questioned why Hefner, whom she regarded as highly intelligent, did not pursue women who might challenge him intellectually. Harris suggested he preferred relationships with women less likely to question his behaviour or authority.

Her concerns were not entirely new. In a January 2024 interview with The Guardian, Harris described feeling controlled during her time at the mansion. She also expressed her belief that Hefner selected women who were vulnerable to manipulation.

That year, she published her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, recounting her experiences within Hefner's social circle.

In July 2026, Harris publicly expressed regret about marrying Hefner in an Instagram video. She said she had compromised her identity while trying to fit into his world. Her October interview provides further detail about feelings she had previously discussed.

Her personal life has also changed considerably. Harris legally returned to her maiden surname in 2025, distancing herself from the Hefner name. On 2 April 2026, she married marine biologist James Ward in an intimate ceremony in the Cook Islands.

Harris Recounts Alleged Abuse and Coercion at Mansion

During her appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast on 27 October, Harris made further allegations about her experiences with Hefner. She claimed she frequently complied with his sexual demands, even when she felt uncomfortable.

Harris described encounters she now considers abusive and questioned whether she had genuinely felt able to refuse his wishes.

'I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do,' she told Guerrero.

She further alleged that Hefner used visibly dirty sex toys during encounters involving her and other women at the mansion. Harris described these experiences as physically uncomfortable and said she sometimes experienced pain afterwards.

Her account also included allegations involving former Playboy models Kristina and Karissa Shannon. Harris claimed Hefner attempted to pressure the twin sisters into sexual activity with each other.

These allegations represent Harris's recollections and have not been independently established. The reports do not provide confirmation from every woman she mentioned, and the timing of individual alleged incidents remains unclear.

Harris's descriptions concern experiences across her relationship with Hefner, including the years before their December 2012 wedding. It would therefore be inaccurate to suggest every alleged encounter occurred during their marriage.

The former model also described what she considered a lack of intimacy and concern for her wellbeing. She recalled feeling physically uncomfortable after sexual encounters while Hefner had already fallen asleep.

Hefner cannot respond to the allegations because he died in 2017. The available reports contain no response from his estate or representatives addressing these particular claims. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Harris's allegations.

Harris recalled lying awake after some encounters, struggling to sleep because of physical discomfort. 'He's not gentle,' she said, describing how she felt during those experiences.