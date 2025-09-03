KEY POINTS Marvel Zombies continues to explore the alternate reality first introduced in What If...? with more characters and gore.

The four-part series premieres on Disney+ on 24 September.

Marvel Studios is diving headfirst into the world of the undead with Marvel Zombies, an upcoming four-part animated event coming this fall. Set in a twisted corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the series promises a darker turn for the characters and it's unclear who will survive the carnage.

Marvel Zombies also features a lot of familiar faces, along with a much-awaited character debut. Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming series.

'Marvel Zombies' Follows The Zombie Events Of 'What If...?'

Marvel Zombies picks up where the acclaimed What If... Zombies?! left off. Originally inspired by the Marvel Zombies comic book, the very comic book series created by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, the episode has gone on to become one of the What If...? series' most highly-rated episodes.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had long considered introducing more zombies into the MCU, and the episode's success sealed the deal. 'I think Kevin always knew because it was Kevin that really pushed for doing something with the zombies just regardless,' Marvel Zombies showrunner Bryan Andrews, who also directed the What If...? zombie episode, told Collider. 'And I forget exactly when, but relatively soon after that, it was, "Well, we got to do another one."'

In the original What If...? episode, T'Challa and Peter Parker have escaped with the Mind Stone, along with the non-zombie head of Scott Lang. But the world is already overrun—many beloved heroes have succumbed to the virus, and the threat of a zombified Thanos looms large.

Marvel Zombies ups the ante with a darker, more desperate tone. This time, the undead include not just Thanos but a slew of corrupted superheroes. Still, hope remains in the form of a new band of survivors.

The voice cast features Florence Pugh, Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Wyatt Russell, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, and Hailee Steinfeld reprising their Marvel roles as they navigate this dark alternate reality. The series also introduces Blade Knight, who is voiced by actor Todd Williams. In addition, Andrews hinted at some possible surprise appearances in the series.

When Is 'Marvel Zombies' Coming Out and What Can Fans Look Forward To?

Marvel Zombies is set to premiere on Disney+ on 24 September 2025, according to Marvel. This four-part zombie event has an MA rating, so expect gore and plenty of it.

'So, I think the rating comes from the level of violence and or intensity of the moments that the characters find themselves in,' Andrews explained. 'And yeah, blood gets spilled, and we want to be able to see that.'

Live Action 'Blade' Still in the Works

While Todd Williams voices Blade Knight in Marvel Zombies, fans of Mahershala Ali's Blade needn't worry. The Oscar winner is still set to play the vampire hunter in the live-action Blade reboot. While speaking with the media at the Marvel Studios offices, Feige confirmed that Ali is 'still attached' to the project, according to Variety.

That said, he also admits that it will take some time following Marvel Studios' decision to scale back on its releases. Feige also wants to make sure the material is good. 'We didn't want to simply just put a leather outfit on him and have him start killing vampires. It had to be unique,' he explained. 'It fell into the time when we started pulling back and saying, "Only accept insanely great." And it wasn't "insanely great" at the time.'