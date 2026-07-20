Kevin Keegan, the former England player and manager and double Ballon d'Or winner, has died of cancer at the age of 75, his family announced on Monday.

In a statement shared on X, they said he died in England surrounded by his wife and daughters, prompting an outpouring of tributes from supporters, clubs and figures from across the game.

The full statement, posted by broadcaster Pete Graves on behalf of the family, read: 'It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75. The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

Truly heartbroken to post this on behalf of the Keegan family...



It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75. The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his… — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) July 20, 2026

Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather.' The family thanked his medical team and requested space and privacy.

The news came seven months after Keegan's family disclosed his cancer diagnosis. He revealed in May it was stage-four, and despite telling an audience in King's Lynn earlier this year that he was 'feeling well', his condition worsened in recent weeks.

Tributes From Clubs and Royalty

Newcastle United, the club that came to define his managerial career, said they were 'devastated', calling him 'one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club's history' and 'the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters'.

Liverpool, where Keegan won three First Division titles before leaving for Hamburg, said they were 'deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Kevin Keegan', adding: 'His indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history.'

The Prince and Princess of Wales offered a rare personal football tribute on Instagram, writing that Keegan was 'a truly remarkable footballer and manager who inspired generations with his talent, passion and love of the game', adding that 'above all, he will be remembered as a kind and generous man'.

Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer, signed by Keegan for a then world-record £15 million fee in 1996, posted: 'My Hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy Boss.' Fans online echoed the sentiment, with one writing simply 'absolute legend, rest in peace'.

absolute legend, rest in peace — sophia t, (@millan_erickj) July 20, 2026

From Scunthorpe to Ballon D'or Glory

Keegan came through the youth ranks at Scunthorpe United, making more than 100 appearances between 1968 and 1971 before catching the eye of Bill Shankly's Liverpool.

Scunthorpe, where he is a hall of fame member, said he was 'considered one of the best players of his generation', pointing to almost 750 club appearances, three First Division titles with Liverpool, and consecutive Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979 while at Hamburg.

He returned to England with Southampton in 1980 before joining Newcastle in 1982 as a player, helping the club to promotion from the old Second Division. A decade later he returned as manager, first keeping Newcastle up, then leading them into the Premier League.

The title race of 1995-96, when Newcastle narrowly missed a first league crown since 1927, cemented his reputation as the emotional heart of 'The Entertainers'.

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Keegan scored 21 goals in 63 appearances for England and later managed the national team, as well as Fulham, where he won promotion to the Premier League, and Manchester City.

He returned to Newcastle once more but left in 2008 after a fallout with then-owner Mike Ashley.

In the final year of his life, Keegan continued visiting the grounds that shaped his career, returning to Scunthorpe's Attis Arena in late 2025 to give the players a pre-match talk.

At an event in Newcastle last month, he spoke about his wish to return to St James' Park to say goodbye, joking the club would 'have to wait until I die' before putting up a statue.