Melania Trump suggested buying Donald Trump a 'round of golf' for Christmas during a Fox News broadcast on Friday, 20 November 2026, drawing mockery online from people questioning what such a gift would mean to a president who owns golf courses.

The exchange took place during the network's annual All-American Christmas Tree Lighting celebration. It also revived jokes about the couple's marriage.

Melania Trump Floats Golf Gift on Fox News

Host Jesse Watters questioned the 56-year-old first lady about her plans for her husband. When he noted that the president might be watching, she initially avoided revealing a present.

Watters then raised Donald Trump's enthusiasm for golf. Melania replied, 'Maybe a round of golf,' turning a familiar pastime into a possible Christmas surprise.

She offered a similar answer while discussing a hypothetical Secret Santa present with Fox News presenter Carley Shimkus. 'Maybe something for golf; he likes to play golf. Maybe a tie,' she replied.

Both exchanges were brief, and Melania did not identify a gift she had actually purchased. Her suggestions nevertheless travelled beyond the festive programme as clips and comments circulated on X.

Melania Trump Draws Jokes Over Donald's Golf Courses

One critic questioned the usefulness of paying for a round of golf for someone with extensive interests in the sport. 'Trump owns 14 golf courses. He never pays for a round of golf. Think harder, Melania,' the commenter wrote.

The number was broadly consistent with Forbes' June 2026 assessment of Donald Trump's golf holdings. Forbes counted 14 courses owned by the president, alongside another operating under a licensing arrangement. The properties include sites in Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and Scotland.

Another online response shifted from golf to the couple's relationship. 'Translation: Anything that keeps him away from me,' one person joked.

The comment reflected long-running public speculation, not a confirmed account of their marriage. In January, People reported claims from an unnamed source that the Trumps often pursue separate activities after public appearances, while sharing an interest in interior design.

The White House defended the family in response to that reporting. The couple have also appeared together publicly, including at a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

Melania Trump Discusses Solitude and Family Gifts

Questions about the marriage also followed remarks Melania made in the Prime Video docuseries Melania: The Series. Speaking with director Brett Ratner, she discussed the importance of personal space.

'You cannot spend [time] non-stop with that person,' she explained. 'I think solitude is very important.' The comments expressed her view of marriage, rather than confirming the claims made by unnamed sources.

During the Fox News festivities, Melania was also questioned about the best present Donald Trump had ever given her. 'Well, I don't want to say it,' she initially replied, before adding, 'I think it's a child, right?'

She was referring to their son Barron, born in March 2006, after the couple married the previous year. She has described motherhood as a priority alongside official responsibilities. Melania also expressed hope for world peace and progress towards a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire before Christmas.