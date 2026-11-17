Melania Trump could face a congressional subpoena over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation after Representative Robert Garcia said he wanted the first lady to testify, describing her as an 'important witness.'

Speaking to Don Lemon in an interview publicised on 16 November, Garcia discussed the possibility of seeking her testimony as Democrats prepare further investigations. His comments outlined a potential step, rather than announcing that a subpoena had been issued.

The proposal brings renewed scrutiny to the first lady's past encounters with Epstein and correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell. Melania has denied knowing about Epstein's abuse, participating in his activities or having a friendship with him. Her previous public statement also urged Congress to give survivors an opportunity to testify.

Garcia Wants Answers From the First Lady

Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said he wanted to hear what Melania might know about Epstein.

'I think she'd be an important witness in the investigation,' he said.

However, Garcia acknowledged that he did not know for a fact whether she possessed relevant information. He suggested that her encounters with Epstein made questioning her worthwhile, while making clear that his assessment of what she might know was speculative.

That distinction matters: describing someone as a potential witness does not establish that they witnessed criminal conduct. Garcia's remarks did not identify new evidence showing that Melania knew about Epstein's abuse.

The interview forms part of a broader discussion about congressional oversight, including access to Epstein-related documents and potential investigations involving the Trump administration. Lemon's programme identified Epstein, Trump family finances, immigration enforcement and corporate corruption as Garcia's four investigative priorities.

Melania Has Denied Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes

In a statement released by the White House on 9 April, Melania said she first encountered Epstein in 2000 at an event she attended with Donald Trump.

She said the couple sometimes attended the same social gatherings as Epstein, but rejected the suggestion that this amounted to friendship. She also denied that Epstein introduced her to her husband, saying she met Trump at a New York party in 1998.

'I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims,' she stated.

Melania further denied travelling on Epstein's plane or visiting his private island. Addressing her email exchange with Maxwell, she characterised it as casual correspondence rather than evidence of a relationship.

Her Earlier Call for Survivor Hearings

Melania's April statement also asked Congress to organise a public hearing centred on Epstein's survivors. She advocated allowing women who wished to participate to give sworn testimony and have their accounts entered into the congressional record.

Garcia publicly supported that request at the time. In an official committee statement, he encouraged Oversight Chairman James Comer to arrange a hearing immediately. That earlier agreement concerned providing survivors with a platform; Garcia's latest remarks additionally raise the prospect of questioning the first lady herself.

Hearings Proposed for Next Year

Garcia said four major investigations would begin rolling out in January, with most hearings likely to follow around February. He presented public Epstein hearings as part of that programme. These were his stated plans, rather than a published schedule for Melania to appear.

For now, the development is Garcia's expressed intention to seek answers. Whether that becomes a formal subpoena, and whether the first lady provides testimony, remains unresolved.