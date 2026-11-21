Melania Trump urged Democrats to focus on 'a positive stuff' and governing the United States instead of investigating her family when she attended the New York premiere of her two-part docuseries on Thursday, 19 November. Her comments followed the party's 2026 midterm election victories and continuing questions over potential congressional scrutiny of the Trump family's financial interests.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet at Lincoln Centre, the first lady dismissed the prospect of renewed investigations. The HuffPost wrote that she was asked whether she feared inquiries into her family's finances.

'Well, we went through a lot already, and we are used to it, and I just suggest that they focus on a positive stuff and take time to take care of United States and not spend time into investigations,' she said.

Why Melania Trump Raised Democratic Scrutiny

The news came as Democrats prepared to return to congressional power and examine potential conflicts of interest and financial dealings involving President Donald Trump and members of his family.

According to the Associated Press, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee when Democrats take control in January, sent document-preservation notices to Trump family members and senior administration officials.

The notices went to Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and other prominent officials. They concern potential financial conflicts of interest, alleged misconduct and the administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

They do not require recipients to provide documents immediately. The Associated Press stated that they nevertheless indicate the inquiries Democrats intend to pursue when the committee obtains subpoena powers.

As Democrats Focus, White House Responds

The White House has characterised the proposed inquiries as politically motivated. Spokesperson Lauren Bis stated that the president would work with Democrats on legitimate oversight, but accused the party of opting for 'sham investigations' if it pursued politically driven inquiries.

Reuters wrote in September that Democrats were preparing to examine business deals involving companies connected to the president's family should they win control of either chamber. Its coverage identified cryptocurrency ventures linked to the family, Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital firm 1789 Capital and Kushner's Affinity Partners as possible areas of interest.

Democrats have also raised questions about government contracts, corporate donations and business relationships connected to the administration. The Trump family and its allies have rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

The Melania Trump Series Offers Family Detail

The premiere was also a public occasion on which she discussed her family. The Associated Press stated that the two-part series includes conversations about her marriage, her son Barron and her role as first lady. Melania discusses meeting Donald Trump in New York in 1998 before their 2005 marriage in Florida.

When asked about the president's worst habit, she replied, 'Oh, that's private.' Pressed to identify one, she responded, 'Trust, and trust in family.'

The series depicts Donald Trump calling his wife 'very strong' and stating that she is 'not easy to get to the peace table'. Melania says Barron, now 20, remains her priority. 'He's very strong because he grew up very fast,' she says.