Melania Trump has found another way to put her image on sale, but not everyone is impressed. The First Lady is offering an exclusive collection of digital portraits for $150 (£114), prompting critics to question why anyone would pay that much for photographs of someone whose face is already widely recognisable.

The launch has also fuelled criticism of Melania's commercial activities, with some Americans questioning the timing of another expensive celebrity-style venture while households continue to face financial pressures.

Melania Trump's $150 Photos Come With a Cryptocurrency Catch

Announced on 22 November, the PhotoArchival Digital Edition features photographs taken by acclaimed German fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who collaborated with Melania during a two-day photoshoot.

But buyers are not getting a traditional photography book or a folder of downloadable images. According to Melania's official website, the $150 (£114) purchase is a digital album delivered as a movie file.

Melania is now selling digital images of herself for $150. pic.twitter.com/zbvSkzbEQ9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 22, 2026

There is another unusual requirement. Customers must create and connect a cryptocurrency wallet operating on the Solana blockchain to receive their digital collectible. The website recommends Phantom wallet, although purchases can currently be made using a credit card.

This is not Melania's first digital photography venture. In November 2024, she marketed another collection, On the Move, featuring 16 photographs by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux. That collection was priced at $195 (£148), making the latest offering $45 (£34) cheaper.

'The American People Are Suffering': Melania Faces Online Backlash

The $150 (£114) price tag quickly became a target for online ridicule.

'No grift is too shameful for those people,' one social media user wrote, according to The Mirror's reporting. Another questioned the timing of the launch, declaring: 'What a joke! The American people are suffering, and this is what you do!'

Other critics questioned who would actually purchase the collection, with one dismissing the photographs as 'slop'.

The criticism extended beyond the price. Some users argued that Melania should focus on issues affecting ordinary families, including school lunches, education and healthcare, rather than promoting another personal commercial project.

For critics, the contrast is difficult to ignore: while families worry about everyday expenses, the First Lady is asking customers to spend $150 (£114) on an exclusive digital album of her portraits. For buyers, the appeal may be less the image itself than owning a digital collectible tied to the First Lady.

Amazon Series Adds Another Layer to Melania's Commercial Push

The timing has added fuel to the discussion. The photographs went on sale on 21 November, just one day after MELANIA: The Series, a two-part Amazon MGM Studios production, premiered on Prime Video.

The series follows Melania's return to the role of First Lady and her preparations for resuming official duties. Its release followed the earlier documentary film, MELANIA, which premiered in January 2026.

Her wider commercial portfolio also includes publishing projects, jewellery and digital collectibles, giving her an expanding presence across entertainment, fashion and merchandise.

Whether customers consider her latest portraits worth $150 (£114) remains an open question. Melania is offering exclusivity and professional fashion photography, but the online reaction suggests that not everyone is convinced her image commands that price. Whether people will actually buy the collection remains to be seen.