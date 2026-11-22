First Lady Melania Trump has said her husband, President Donald Trump, has too many 'yes people' around him, calling the situation 'not healthy' in a new Amazon documentary series.

She made the remarks in MELANIA, The Series, a two-part docuseries that began streaming on Prime Video on Friday, 20 November 2026. The comments appear in the opening episode, titled 'Family and Trust'.

For context, the series follows Melania, the feature documentary Amazon released in January. According to CNN, the new episodes were filmed in January 2025, as she prepared for her husband's second inauguration.

In one scene, an off-screen interviewer asks the couple which of them is easier to get along with. Trump answers first.

'I think I'm very easy to get along with, actually, much easier than the public would understand,' he says.

The episode then cuts to Melania, speaking alone in what appears to be a private jet. She is not about to accept the label of the difficult one.

'He said, like, "Oh, she's so difficult." But I tell him the truth,' she says. 'I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are "yes people", and that's not healthy.'

It is a rare instance of public criticism from a First Lady who usually keeps her views close. She does not, however, name anyone or identify specific incidents involving her husband's advisers.

Elsewhere in the episode, Melania says she does not agree with everything her husband does or says. 'You need to stand on your own beliefs,' she says. 'If you don't agree, that's OK.'

Melania Trump Disagrees With Trump's Public Behaviour

The episode also shows Trump dancing to the Village People's 'YMCA' at the Commander in Chief Ball on 20 January 2025, the day he began his second term.

'She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential,' he says. 'And when we were doing rallies, if, on occasion, I'd break into a dance, I'm not sure she loved it so much.' He adds, 'But the people loved it.'

Melania's reply is short, dry and to the point. 'Well, sometimes, you know, the situations were like, I don't think it's a good day to dance, so.'

The exchange concerns public presentation rather than policy. The episode does not establish a wider disagreement over how Trump governs or makes presidential decisions.

Melania Jokes About White House Gold

On the same day the series launched, Melania appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss her humanitarian work, the Amazon project and this year's White House Christmas decorations.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt praised the decorations, saying, 'Every room is decorated beautifully.' Melania replied, 'I hope you come and see it.'

Then Brian Kilmeade joked, 'This year will be more gold,' a reference to the president's recent gilded makeover of the Oval Office. Melania did not miss a beat. 'Not really,' she said, prompting laughter from the hosts.

It was a brief exchange, but it added another moment of public contrast between the couple on the day the docuseries premiered.

Melania has not said who she considers 'yes people' or whether Trump has acted on her concerns. She has also not identified any specific advice or decisions that prompted her comments.

For now, she is keeping those details to herself. What the series does show is a First Lady who says she believes in telling the president the truth, even when her views differ from his.