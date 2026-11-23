Thomas Markle Sr.'s former stepson says relatives discussed the estranged father of Meghan Markle's alleged trips to Asia when he was a child.

Markle Sr. is facing a US federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, which he denies. The family conversations described by his former stepson do not establish that any alleged encounters involved minors.

The account was reported in Britain on 21–22 November 2026. It follows allegations made by Lucero's late mother, Roslyn Loveless, in a 2019 letter to London's Metropolitan Police. The US charge is a separate matter, and Markle Sr. denies wrongdoing.

Thomas Markle Sr.'s Alleged Asia Trips Discussed Within the Family

Bobby Lucero, 45, told The Sunday Times he remembered relatives discussing Markle Sr.'s visits to Asia when he was nine or ten. His mother and older siblings reportedly spoke about journeys to the Philippines and other destinations.

'I heard stories growing up,' he said. Relatives allegedly called the visits a 'girls trip', although Lucero said nobody specified the ages of the women involved.

Lucero described conversations he overheard, not incidents he witnessed. His recollections do not establish that any encounters involved minors, or how widely the alleged trips were discussed among relatives.

Anthony Gonzales, another former husband of Loveless and Lucero's stepfather, also remembered remarks about Markle Sr.'s alleged interest in younger women.

'I never put that together [to mean] girls that are illegal age,' he said. Gonzales could not identify who originated the comments and did not claim to have witnessed misconduct.

In an October interview with The Mail on Sunday, Markle Sr. acknowledged visiting the Philippines and paying for sex. He maintained that none of his partners was underage.

His acknowledgement of those visits does not substantiate the allegations being examined by authorities.

Thomas Markle Sr.'s Alleged Asia Trips and the 2019 Police Letter

Loveless reportedly sent a handwritten letter to the Metropolitan Police in January 2019. Lucero said his mother showed him pages containing allegations of child abuse against Markle Sr.

She allegedly claimed Markle Sr. had spoken about travelling to the Philippines and Thailand because of supposed laws concerning minors. Neither the reported conversation nor the assertions about foreign laws has been independently established.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that its Protection Command reviewed the letter and passed it to the Sussexes' office at Kensington Palace. The allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies at the time.

On 29 October 2026, the force referred its handling of the letter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The watchdog subsequently opened an independent investigation into the handling of the matter.

Thomas Markle Sr.'s Alleged Asia Trips and Separate Court Proceedings

A US federal criminal complaint filed on 5 November charged Markle Sr. with one count of possessing child sexual abuse material. He was arrested in Florida on 6 November.

According to an FBI affidavit, investigators seized suspected material from two Los Angeles storage units. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Philippine police announced on 18 November that complaints concerning alleged online child sexual abuse offences had been filed with prosecutors in Cebu. Prosecutors must decide whether to bring charges in court.

On 19 November, a federal judge in Tampa ruled Markle Sr. mentally competent to face proceedings. The finding concerned his ability to understand and participate in the case, not whether he was guilty.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 December in Tampa, unless a grand jury indicts him beforehand. The scheduled hearing and the separate Philippine complaints are proceedings at different stages; neither amounts to a finding of guilt.