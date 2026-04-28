Jimmy Kimmel is facing significant backlash after a joke about Melania Trump sparked political outrage and renewed scrutiny over the boundaries of late-night comedy. The remark, made during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has drawn criticism from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Their response has placed ABC and its parent company The Walt Disney Company, under growing pressure as the controversy escalates. There is widespread speculation about whether the network will take disciplinary action against the late-night host.

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Widow' Joke Sparks Backlash

The controversy began when Jimmy Kimmel made a comment during his monologue that referred to Melania Trump in a manner widely interpreted as comparing her demeanour to that of an 'expectant widow.'

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The segment quickly circulated online, with clips prompting debate over whether the joke was appropriate within the context of political satire.

Reactions have been divided as the clip gained traction. Some users expressed support for Kimmel, with comments such as '😂😂 I love Jimmy!'. Others criticised the remark, including 'I don't like Trump but that's not right' and 'It's disrespectful,' reflecting discomfort across different viewpoints. Another comment read 'Does bro just think he's uncancelable,' highlighting broader discussion around accountability in media commentary.

Critics argue the remark crossed into personal territory involving a First Lady, while supporters maintain it falls within established norms of late-night political satire.

First Couple Demand Action from ABC

The reaction from the Trumps intensified the controversy. President Donald Trump publicly called on ABC and its parent company The Walt Disney Company to take disciplinary action against Kimmel. The President's remarks added significant political pressure to an already sensitive situation involving a major US broadcaster.

Melania Trump also responded to the joke, describing Kimmel's remarks as 'hateful and violent' and 'corrosive,' according to a public statement shared on social media.

Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to... — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

She called on ABC to 'take a stand' regarding the incident, increasing scrutiny on how the broadcaster handles politically sensitive content.

ABC and Disney Under Pressure

ABC, owned by The Walt Disney Company, has not issued an official statement confirming disciplinary action against Kimmel following the controversy over his recent remarks. No suspension or termination has been announced, and the broadcaster has not provided a detailed comment on calls for action.

Industry reports indicate the network is facing increased attention from political figures and wider public debate over editorial boundaries in late-night comedy programming.

Is Jimmy Kimmel Fired or Suspended?

Despite widespread online speculation, there is currently no confirmation that the host has been fired or suspended by ABC. The rumours appear to stem from the intensity of political reaction and the viral spread of clips from the controversial segment.

At present, Kimmel remains in his role as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, although the situation continues to develop amid ongoing public debate and media attention.

Kimmel's Previous Controversies

Kimmel has faced previous criticism over on-air comments that sparked public debate and media scrutiny. In September 2025, ABC temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following backlash over remarks he made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a move that prompted widespread political and media reaction.

The suspension was later lifted after internal discussions between Kimmel and ABC executives, with the programme returning to air within days.

These earlier controversies have been referenced in current online discussions, with critics pointing to past incidents in calls for accountability, while supporters argue they reflect broader tensions surrounding political satire in US late-night television.

Debate Over Political Comedy and Broadcast Standards

The controversy has renewed discussion over the role of satire in mainstream media and how broadcasters handle political commentary involving public figures. The incident has drawn attention to ongoing questions about editorial boundaries in late-night television programming in the United States.

Industry debate continues over how broadcasters balance audience expectations for comedy content with concerns raised by political reactions and public scrutiny.