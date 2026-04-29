ABC-owned television stations are set to undergo earlier-than-expected federal licence reviews after backlash surrounding comments made by Jimmy Kimmel Live! TV Show host Jimmy Kimmel about First Lady Melania Trump.

The reviews were not scheduled to start until October, but the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it would bring forward the routine reviews for multiple ABC stations from pressure coming from President Donald Trump and his allies after Kimmel's joke referencing Melania Trump in his late night show.

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Melania Trump Condemns Kimmel Remarks, Calls on ABC to Take Action

The controversy began after Kimmel made a satirical remark about Melania Trump during a segment in his show where he joked that the first lady had a 'glow like an expectant widow,' prompting criticism from both the president and the First Lady.

Trump publicly called for Kimmel to be removed from ABC's lineup, criticising his remarks. 'I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said, but this is something far beyond the pale,' he said.

Melania Trump had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Kimmel's remarks, saying, 'Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn't comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,' emphasising that Kimmel's remarks were far from humour.

The First Lady also argued that the host should not be given a platform to reach audiences nightly, saying he is spreading divisive commentary, while urging ABC to 'take a stand' and stop enabling his 'atrocious behaviour.'

'People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community,' the post read.

Similarly, the White House reacted strongly after Kimmel's joke circulated. Steven Cheung, White House communications director, alleged Kimmel made a 'disgusting joke' and that ABC should 'fire him immediately,' per Sky News.

Kimmel argued he only referenced President Donald Trump and Melania's age difference during his show on Monday.

Regulatory Pressure on Broadcasters Adds to Ongoing Tensions

ABC-owned stations are now facing heightened scrutiny following previous regulatory pressure involving late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. According to reports, concerns around his on-air remarks prompted calls from the FCC leadership last year for broadcasters to reconsider whether his programme should remain on air.

At the time, regulators reportedly signalled that television stations must ensure their content aligns with public interest standards, with discussions emerging around whether Kimmel's material met those expectations, per Reuters.

The dispute has since escalated further, with reports indicating that eight television stations owned by Disney are now required to undergo licensing reviews ahead of schedule, adding new pressure on the company's broadcasting operations. The Trump administration is reportedly increasing calls for network executives to consider removing Kimmel from the lineup altogether.