A masked man caught on video stealing plants in the middle of the night in Tucson, Arizona, has unsettled neighbours in the quiet community where 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, vanished in February. The Ring doorbell footage, recorded on 29 April and shared the following day, shows a gloved intruder taking a potted cactus from a driveway in the Catalina Foothills area, close to where Nancy lived before her suspected abduction on 1 February.

Nancy was last seen at her home on the evening of 31 January and reported missing the following day. Authorities have treated the case as an abduction, but no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. Her daughter Savannah, 54, has used her national platform repeatedly to appeal for information, describing the family's anguish as 'unbearable' and pleading for whoever is responsible to 'do the right thing.' Against that backdrop, any unfamiliar face in the neighbourhood now feels like a potential lead or a reminder of how little is known.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie? Will we ever know?



This will always mess with my mind.



Savannah Guthrie repeating the exact words from “Silence of the Lambs”.



pic.twitter.com/Cx2AygugIJ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 1, 2026

New Video Raises Questions

According to local station News 4 Tucson (KVOA), the new footage was captured shortly before 11pm on 29 April by a Ring camera at a property in the Catalina Foothills, the same upscale area of Tucson where Nancy lived. The grainy clip shows a man wearing gloves, a baseball cap and a mask walking up a driveway, lifting a potted cactus and carrying it away.

The homeowner, who has not been named, told the station they posted the pixelated clip to the Ring app and noted that the man appeared to drive a grey Ford F-150. It is a petty theft on paper, but the timing, the disguise and the proximity to an unsolved missing person case have made it feel anything but trivial.

Read more Is Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Identified? Neighbour with Criminal History Faces Scrutiny Is Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Identified? Neighbour with Criminal History Faces Scrutiny

So far, there is no evidence that the individual in the video is linked in any way to the disappearance of Nancy. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not suggested a connection and has already increased patrols in the vicinity since Nancy went missing. Still, the incident has rattled a community that has spent three months living with the knowledge that one of its most vulnerable residents simply vanished.

'We have not been advised of anything like this,' the sheriff's office told News 4 Tucson when asked about the plant theft. 'We will do some research and keep you posted.' It is a careful, non-committal line essentially a public way of saying the video is on their radar, but nothing more.

Neighbour Jeff Lamie gave a blunter assessment. 'It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited, it might be a small crime but committing a crime, and it is disturbing,' he told the station. For him, the footage serves as a reminder that the safety people assume in such suburbs is more fragile than they like to believe. 'This drives the point home that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbours,' he added.

Nothing about the clip proves anything about what happened to Nancy, and officials have not confirmed any link between the masked man and her case, so any speculation should be treated with caution.

Public Grief Keeps Case in Spotlight

If the investigation into Nancy's disappearance has been marked by silence from law enforcement about leads, her daughter's response has been the opposite. Savannah has chosen to speak openly, sometimes painfully, about what the last three months have been like.

She returned to host NBC's Today show in early April after taking time away, and on 25 March she sat opposite her co-anchor and friend Hoda Kotb to talk on air about her mother's vanishing. The segment was less polished TV, more raw family testimony.

'Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable,' she said, breaking down. 'And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.'

Guthrie also described an intense, almost irrational guilt that her public role might somehow have made her mother a target. 'It's just too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it's because of me. I have to say, I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry,' she told Kotb, fighting tears.

Those are not the words of someone cautiously managing a media narrative. They are the words of a daughter who has run out of emotional distance and is saying what comes. It is uncomfortable to watch, which is precisely why it has kept the Nancy case lodged in the national consciousness rather than slipping quietly into the pile of unsolved disappearances.

The tension now, in Tucson and beyond, lies in the gap between that very public pain and the sparse, procedural updates from investigators. A masked plant thief on a late-night video may turn out to be nothing more than a nuisance criminal. For neighbours living with the unresolved disappearance of Nancy, it is another shadow on a street that no longer feels quite as safe as it once did.