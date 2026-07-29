A Texas sheriff's office ran a coast-to-coast search of more than 83,000 automatic licence plate reader (ALPR) cameras to track down a woman after she had a self-managed abortion – but told the public it was all about her welfare, according to court records obtained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Sworn affidavits tell a different story entirely.

Documents show Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies opened a formal death investigation, gathered evidence of the woman's abortion, and rang prosecutors to ask whether she could be charged. The case, first exposed by 404 Media in May 2025, has since triggered federal scrutiny, state legislation, and criminal charges against the sheriff himself.

The Search That Spanned a Nation

On 9 May 2025, a JCSO official queried the Flock Safety network, an ALPR system built by the surveillance firm Flock and typically pitched to towns as a tool for catching carjackers or finding missing people. Whenever officers search Flock cameras they are required to provide a reason for doing so, but generally do not require a warrant or any sort of court order.

The reason logged for this query: 'had an abortion, search for female'. A first search pulled 17,684 cameras across 1,295 networks; a second, expanded search widened that to 6,809 different Flock networks, with a total of 83,345 cameras, reaching into Washington and Illinois, where abortion remains legally protected.

Kate Bertash of the Digital Defense Fund told 404 Media the case exposed how police in one state can investigate what is a human right in another state because it is a crime in another. Both search queries carried the same case number as the JCSO's formal incident report.

Texas police searched 83,000 Flock cameras nationwide to track down a woman who got an abortion. pic.twitter.com/zvvi2QuWoj — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 28, 2026

Sheriff Called It a Welfare Check but Records Say Otherwise

Sheriff Adam King told 404 Media: 'Her family was worried that she was going to bleed to death, and we were trying to find her to get her to a hospital.' He later gave the Dallas Morning News a similar account, insisting she was never a suspect.

Flock Safety went further, branding the reporting 'unequivocally false' and insisting on its own blog that no charges were ever filed and the woman was never under criminal investigation. Flock's communications team has since refused further comment unless outlets, in Flock's words, 'correct the record'.

But the lead detective's sworn affidavit, obtained by the EFF through public records requests, describes the case throughout as a death investigation of a 'non-viable fetus'. Deputies collected photographs, the FedEx envelope the abortion medication arrived in, and the instructions for self-administering it – evidence supplied by the woman's partner, who reported her two weeks after the abortion occurred.

Investigators also called the Johnson County District Attorney's office to ask whether she could be prosecuted. The answer, recorded in the affidavit: the state could not statutorily charge her for taking the pill that caused the abortion. Deputies pressed ahead regardless, interviewing her, reviewing her text messages about the abortion, and keeping the death investigation open for more than a month, only closing it after the Dallas Morning News published its own account in June 2025.

A separate supplemental report, filed by a desk sergeant a month after the incident and after 404 Media's story had already broken, claimed the ALPR search followed reports of 'a large amount of blood' at the scene – a detail the on-scene detective's affidavit never mentions.

A woman in Texas self-administered an abortion. According to 404 Media, a sheriff's officer then searched more than 83,000 Flock cameras nationwide to find her, and court records later obtained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation show the case was worked as a death… pic.twitter.com/vquPdGJeNC — GrumpyChineseGuy (@neilzsg) July 21, 2026

Fallout From Indictments, Federal Probes and a Domestic Violence Case

The man who reported the woman to police was later charged with assaulting her. She has alleged that, less than an hour after her abortion, he choked her and held a gun to her head. That case remains ongoing.

Sheriff King now faces his own legal troubles. He has been indicted on felony charges related to workplace sexual harassment and whistle-blower retaliation, and separately charged with aggravated perjury for allegedly lying to a grand jury.

Read more Who Is Ryder Williams? Heroic Teen Lifeguard Earns White House Honour From Trump After Saving Boy in 10-Foot Waves Who Is Ryder Williams? Heroic Teen Lifeguard Earns White House Honour From Trump After Saving Boy in 10-Foot Waves

The fallout has reached Washington and beyond. Ranking members of the House Oversight Committee opened a formal probe into Flock's role in 'enabling invasive surveillance practices', while Senator Ron Wyden secured a commitment from Flock to shield Oregon residents' data from abortion- and immigration-related queries. Illinois' Secretary of State asked the state attorney general to investigate unlawful use of the data, and California lawmakers cited the case while advancing legislation to restrict ALPR sharing.

Pregnancy Justice, a reproductive rights research group, found that in the first two years after Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, prosecutors brought at least 412 pregnancy-related criminal cases nationwide, nine involving abortion allegations specifically.

The Johnson County case shows exactly how that pattern can unfold behind a public relations script built on a single word: safety.