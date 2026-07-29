Taiwanese investigators say a network using falsified paperwork, shell companies and staged shipping routes allowed some of Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence servers to reach China despite strict US export controls, in a case that has led to the detention of a senior manager at the US chipmaker.

The investigation, run by the Keelung District Prosecutors Office, centres on allegations that export documents were falsified to conceal the true destination of high-end AI servers fitted with Nvidia's flagship GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra chips.

Prosecutors detained a man identified only by his surname, Chang, after searching his home and workplace on 24 July. Multiple media outlets, including Bloomberg and Reuters, have identified him as a senior business development manager at Nvidia's Taipei office.

Prosecutors Detail Alleged Route Around Export Controls

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency, prosecutors believe the servers were exported using false business documents before being diverted to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the investigation, reported that investigators think the operation relied on shell companies and a layered logistics chain intended to disguise the servers' final destination.

The equipment allegedly remained temporarily at a Taiwan data centre to give the impression it had not left the island, before being routed through Japan and Hong Kong and eventually reaching mainland China.

Authorities said Chang was questioned after investigators searched both his residence and Nvidia's Taipei office on 24 July.

In an official statement, the Keelung District Prosecutors Office said prosecutors found 'strong suspicion of criminal activity' involving offences including falsification of business documents.

The court approved Chang's detention without visitation rights after prosecutors argued there was a risk of flight, destruction of evidence or collusion with other suspects.

The prosecutors' statement did not name Nvidia or identify Chang's employer. Bloomberg, Reuters and Taiwanese media later identified the detained manager as an Nvidia employee.

The investigation has now resulted in seven detentions.

GB300 Servers Sit at Centre of Investigation

The case involves servers powered by Nvidia's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra, the company's latest flagship AI platform used to train and run advanced artificial intelligence models.

According to Bloomberg and Taiwanese media reports, roughly 50 AI servers worth around $21 million are linked to the investigation.

The GB300 platform is among Nvidia's most advanced AI products and falls under US export restrictions intended to limit China's access to high-performance computing technology for artificial intelligence development.

Rather than accusing Nvidia as a company of violating export controls, prosecutors allege individuals falsified 'end-user' and 'know your customer' documentation required during export reviews.

Taiwan currently has no law specifically criminalising the export of advanced AI chips to China. Prosecutors have instead pursued charges including document forgery and breach of trust.

Taiwan Investigation Spreads Across Several Firms

The latest detention is the third round of searches in the Taiwan investigation.

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Authorities first arrested three suspects in May after alleging they used false documents to export Nvidia-powered AI servers. A second operation in June led to the detention of executives linked to Taiwanese server distributor Ching Yun Technology.

Bloomberg reported that earlier arrests also included employees from Super Micro Computer, a major AI server manufacturer that integrates Nvidia processors into its systems, along with a data-centre operator.

The Taiwan probe follows separate enforcement action in the United States.

In March, the US Department of Justice charged Yih-Shyan 'Wally' Liaw, a co-founder of Super Micro Computer, and two others with conspiring to violate US export controls and smuggle advanced AI servers to China.

US prosecutors alleged that separate operation generated approximately $2.5 billion in sales by routing servers containing restricted Nvidia processors through a company in South East Asia before they reached China.

Super Micro was not charged. The company said the alleged conduct breached its compliance policies and stated it had placed Liaw on administrative leave while ending relationships connected to the case.

Nvidia Says Diverted Products Receive No Support

Nvidia said it maintains compliance procedures for customers purchasing its products. In a statement reported by Bloomberg, the company said: 'Smuggling is a nonstarter.'

The company said it mainly sells products to established partners that comply with export regulations, and that any products diverted outside authorised channels would receive 'no service, support or updates'.

The case comes as Washington tightens restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips intended to slow China's development of artificial intelligence systems.

Taiwanese investigators have not accused Nvidia as a company of wrongdoing. The investigation is focused on whether individuals used forged documentation and export records to bypass existing controls on the movement of advanced AI servers.