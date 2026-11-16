President Donald Trump faced accusations of sharing 'made-up stories and AI slop images' after reposting an illustrated account of his relationship with Jim Mullin, the son of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, on Truth Social on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

The Truth Social post featured images apparently depicting Trump comforting Jim after the teenager suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2020. One image appeared to carry an artificial intelligence-generated label, raising questions about the authenticity and origins of the pictures.

Although the images attracted criticism, Mullin previously confirmed that Trump supported his family during his son's recovery. The controversy centres on how those events were illustrated and retold online, rather than whether the underlying account of Trump's involvement was entirely fabricated.

Aaron Rupar Accuses Trump of Sharing 'AI Slop Images'

The post drew scrutiny over its accompanying photographs, which critics described as AI-generated or manipulated images. The three-picture collage depicts Trump comforting a teenager, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin appears visibly emotional. However, the authenticity and provenance of the photographs have not been independently established.

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar criticised the president in a 15 November X post, writing, 'unreal -- Trump is now posting made-up stories and AI slop images of himself'.

The only 'Truth' Trump has ever posted which is actually,

um...

truthful... pic.twitter.com/9cB2RZpSO9 — Terin Mahsout (@TerinMahsout) November 15, 2026

His remarks prompted critical reactions from other users, who questioned the president's decision to publicise an intensely personal family experience.

'Seriously though... WTF is wrong with Trump?' wrote one X user. Another commenter remarked, 'Even his imaginary acts of kindness require an audience of millions.'

This is beyond offensive. As if he didn’t know his parents or anything else except Trump was President.



How can Mullins let his child be used as a prop.



If this was genuine they would t be posting about it.



If you have to lie to convince people you have a rare pure loving… — Marjorie Mavis (@MarjorieMavis) November 15, 2026

A further response questioned whether Mullin's son was being used for political publicity.

However, those criticisms do not establish that the underlying account was fabricated. Mullin's own testimony confirms several elements of Trump's involvement, although it does not authenticate the circulating pictures or establish that they depict genuine moments between the president and Jim.

Trump Supported Jim Mullin After a Devastating Injury

Jim Mullin suffered a serious brain injury during a wrestling match on 17 January 2020.

During his Senate confirmation hearing in 2024, his father recalled that Jim woke 26 hours after the injury with significant difficulties involving movement, memory and basic tasks.

He struggled to recognise family members, walk without shuffling his feet and control his muscles. He also experienced short-term memory loss and had difficulty with simple arithmetic.

Mullin recalled that the only thing Jim could correctly identify was Trump as president despite his confusion. According to his account, Trump initially joked about being remembered before recognising the seriousness of the injury.

The president subsequently offered his personal aircraft to help the family reach the Center for Neural Skills in Bakersfield, California. However, Mullin told senators that the family could not fly and had to make the journey by road.

Mullin said his son's memory began improving after the visit, which he described as a turning point in his recovery. However, this was his account of the events and does not independently establish a medical explanation for the improvement.

A separate encounter took place later at Mar-a-Lago, after the family had been temporarily released from the rehabilitation centre. Mullin said Trump invited them to visit and subsequently told Jim why he loved his father.

'He didn't do it for publicity. He didn't do it for any show,' Mullin told senators, describing the president's support during his son's recovery.