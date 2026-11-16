Rebel Republican National Committee members are calling for a forensic audit of party spending, including payments for hair and make-up services for Donald Trump and senior officials, after the GOP lost both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterms.

The revolt targets Trump's handpicked party chair, Joe Gruters, and comes despite Republicans enjoying 'a massive fundraising advantage' in the midterms, the Associated Press reported.

'A Groundswell of Support'

Some RNC members want a forensic audit of spending decisions, the AP reported on Sunday. 'There's clearly a groundswell of support for a forensic audit,' said Tennessee committee member Oscar Brock.

The RNC paid for hair and make-up services for senior White House officials, including Trump, Vice President JD Vance and former press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the AP reported.

Gruters defended the spending. 'This was a request made of us so that the expense did not fall to taxpayers,' he wrote.

In January, NOTUS reported, citing campaign finance records, that the RNC paid two make-up artists more than $59,000 (£44,600) for 'media preparation' work between April and November 2025, AlterNet reported.

NOTUS did not break down how much was spent on Trump. One artist, Brittany Goetz, received $53,850 (£40,700). Social media posts, since removed, showed her working with Leavitt and other Republican figures.

There is no suggestion the payments broke any rules; the dispute is over spending priorities. Members also questioned a $22,500 (£17,000) outlay on hospitality at the Presidents Cup golf tournament. Gruters said it produced '$2.5 million in renewed contributions to the RNC'.

He also addressed a six-month RNC contract with Caroline Wiles, daughter of former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, arranged by his predecessor Michael Whatley.

'Not a Selection'

The audit push is part of a bid to replace Gruters after midterms in which Democrats secured control of both chambers, winning at least 254 House seats and 54 Senate seats, according to reported results. KC Crosbie of Kentucky, the RNC's second-in-command, launched a bid to replace him two days after the 3 November election.

'Our job is to elect Republicans broadly, not to support one man all the time,' said Brock, who backs Crosbie. Virginia's Patti Lyman called keeping the same leadership 'catastrophic' and 'insulting' to the base. 'We have to hold an election, not a selection,' said Rhode Island's Sue Cienki.

Trump has endorsed Gruters on Truth Social, calling him a 'MAGA Warrior' and giving him his 'Complete and Total Endorsement'.

Threats From the Top

The White House has threatened to withdraw fundraising help if RNC members refuse to back Gruters, AlterNet reported, citing the AP.

According to a senior White House official, Trump threatened on 6 November to punish the RNC if members crossed him, including by refusing to appear at fundraisers or let his name and image be used in solicitations, the AP reported. Staff later persuaded him not to target Crosbie personally.

Gruters still has supporters, including Maine committee member Lauren LePage. 'You always have to fall in line with the leader,' said Nevada Republican Party chair Michael McDonald.

Republicans lost the House and Senate despite 'a massive fundraising advantage', the AP noted, though it did not give figures. The vote on the chairmanship will take place in January at the RNC winter meeting in Arizona.