Attorney General Todd Blanche has accused incoming Democratic lawmakers of 'acting like prosecutors' as they prepare to investigate the Trump administration when they take control of Congress in January.

Blanche said incoming lawmakers were behaving as if they would 'cut subpoenas left and right', and warned the administration would resist what he cast as a misuse of oversight powers.

'Acting Like Prosecutors'

Blanche made the remarks in an interview with Fox News host Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sunday, The Hill reported.

Referring to incoming freshmen Democrats, he said: 'Some of them are brand new to Congress.' He added that they are 'acting like prosecutors' and 'acting like they're going to cut subpoenas left and right'.

Blanche acknowledged that Democrats can conduct oversight, 'but that's not the rhetoric we're hearing right now from these guys', The Hill reported. 'We're going to be there and we're not going to just stand by willingly and let them destroy their function,' he said.

He singled out Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, who has told administration officials to 'lawyer up'. Garcia has also said White House chief of staff Stephen Miller 'should be preserving documents' before the new Congress begins.

'Come at Me, Bro'

The comments follow a warning from White House counsel Will Scharf, who wrote to Garcia that planned investigations 'may cross the line into blatant criminality', CBS News reported.

Scharf did not say the investigations were criminal, but said the administration would consider whether investigations and subpoenas could amount to criminal activity. 'We're going to see what happens in January, but we're ready to fight tooth and nail here,' he later told Newsmax, The Hill reported.

Democrats were unmoved, according to The Hill. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Scharf's response 'an act of desperation'. Rep. Stephen Lynch replied: 'Come at me, bro.'

Garcia's proposed agenda includes Trump family crypto ventures, Pentagon contracts linked to the president's sons, a $2 billion (£1.5 billion) Saudi investment in Jared Kushner's private equity fund in 2021 and corporate donations for the White House ballroom, CBS reported. No subpoenas have yet been issued.

'We Will Not Back Down'

Blanche has struck a defiant tone since the midterms. 'We will not back down. This will not slow us down. This will not stop us,' he told Fox News last week, the Associated Press reported. 'President Trump has two years remaining in this administration and you better believe that we're going to use it effectively.'

Democrats point to a string of probes into the president's perceived adversaries. In the weeks before the election, the department unsuccessfully sought an indictment against former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, accelerated an investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar and filed a new criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, the AP reported.

Blanche has also said there are no ongoing criminal investigations into incoming lawmakers over their statements, and acknowledged that warning of future investigations is not itself a crime.

Members of Congress enjoy broad protection under the Speech or Debate Clause for acts within the legitimate sphere of legislative activity. Enforcement is another matter. Criminal contempt referrals would go to Blanche's department, where the AP said they would almost certainly not be acted on, and civil enforcement through the courts can take years.