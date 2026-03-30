There is a version of Michael Rousseau's departure from Air Canada that reads as a tidy corporate farewell — nearly two decades of service, a smooth handover, a grateful board. The official announcement on 30 March hit all those notes. But the events of the eight days prior told a different story, one that Canada had been building toward for years.

On 22 March 2026, an Air Canada Express flight collided with a fire truck on the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing two pilots — Captain Antoine Forest, a francophone from Quebec, and First Officer Mackenzie Gunther. In the days that followed, Rousseau released a condolence video. It ran for nearly four minutes. It contained exactly two words of French: 'bonjour' and 'merci'. What followed was not simply backlash. It was a reckoning.

The Words That Couldn't Be Taken Back

Prime Minister Mark Carney described the English-only message as demonstrating 'a lack of judgement and a lack of compassion.' Quebec Premier François Legault went further and called for Rousseau's resignation. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, speaking at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in France, put it plainly: 'Canada is a bilingual country... we continue to advocate for the leaders of our country to be able to speak both official languages, including in the corporate sector,' she said.

Rousseau issued a written apology on 26 March. 'Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French,' he wrote. 'I sincerely apologise for this, but I am continuing my efforts to improve.' He had made the same pledge when he was appointed CEO in 2021. Five years on, it had not been enough.

Bilingualism as a Legal Obligation, Not a Courtesy

What the Rousseau affair laid bare is something Canadian businesses have long tried to manage quietly — the expectation that executives leading federally regulated institutions must be bilingual is not a soft cultural courtesy. It carries legal force. For those outside that regulated category, Rousseau's exit has made plain that reputational and political consequences can be just as binding. Air Canada, headquartered in Montreal and subject to the Official Languages Act in full, operates under rules that became considerably stricter after 2023, when updated federal legislation extended bilingualism obligations to federally regulated private employers, covering both service and internal operations in Quebec and francophone regions.

A commentary on the controversy noted that Canada's Treasury Board Directive is unambiguous on the point: for roles equivalent to deputy ministers, which explicitly includes chief executives, 'bilingual imperative staffing is not optional.' The piece urged HR leaders at comparable firms to stop treating language proficiency as a CV footnote and start treating it as a hard succession criterion because the law and the public now expect it.

A CEO Search With French Proficiency as a Criterion

Air Canada's board confirmed that a global CEO search, assisted by Egon Zehnder and Korn Ferry, had already been under way since January 2026. Among the criteria listed for candidates: the 'ability to communicate in French.' That line existed before the LaGuardia crash. After it, it reads differently. The airline has indicated that French proficiency will be a key criterion in the selection of its next CEO.

Michael Rousseau, président et chef de la direction d'Air Canada, fait une déclaration vidéo au sujet du tragique accident impliquant le vol Air Canada Express AC8646: pic.twitter.com/v9zbLH3g62 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 23, 2026

For every major Canadian corporation watching this unfold, the message is not subtle. The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages received hundreds of complaints over Rousseau's video. Politicians from Quebec to Ottawa weighed in within hours. The reputational cost was immediate and significant. And it arrived at the worst possible moment, when a company needed its leader to project unity, not division.

Canada has been officially bilingual since 1969. That is not new. What is shifting is the tolerance for executives at nationally prominent companies who treat that fact as someone else's responsibility. Rousseau's exit — whatever the official framing — is a signal that the standard is being enforced, not just stated. Executive credibility is increasingly tied to cultural fluency as much as financial or operational expertise, particularly for institutions that are woven into the fabric of both English and French Canada. Air Canada carries the flag of a bilingual country. Its next leader will be expected to do the same.