Donald Trump's latest verbal stumble at a military ceremony has reignited debate over his mental sharpness, after the 79-year-old president appeared to slur parts of a commencement speech in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday 20 May, days before a scheduled medical exam later this month.

Trump was speaking to graduates at the US Coast Guard Academy, returning to the Connecticut campus for his second commencement address there after first appearing in 2017. The event came just days before his annual medical check-up on 26 May, a date that has already drawn attention amid a steady stream of clips and comments online questioning whether the president remains as sharp as his team insists.

The Slurred Lines

Standing at the lectern in New London, Trump delivered a wide-ranging speech that mixed praise for the cadets with familiar political talking points. Early on, however, he appeared to trip over his words.

'Our national slengtheses is back,' he told the graduates, mangling 'strength' into something close to gibberish. A moment later he added: 'We are a confident country again. We have confidence is back.'

Trump is slurring heavily: "Our national strennngsssss is back" pic.twitter.com/saRkA2m1Pp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

A slip of that kind might once have been dismissed as a routine misfire. But Trump has been filmed slurring words more than once in recent months, and that pattern has turned every stumble into fresh evidence for critics who believe his mental state is worsening.

The Daily Beast, which reported from the ceremony, described the speech as long-winded and said Trump had 'some difficulty sounding out words'. On social media, critics seized on the Coast Guard address as another example of a broader decline rather than a one-off mistake.

The timing has only sharpened the scrutiny. With the White House confirming Trump's medical exam for 26 May, each verbal lapse has become part of a wider argument about age, health and trust at the top of American politics.

White House Response

Asked directly about the slurred speech, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle avoided addressing the details. Instead, he attacked Trump's predecessor.

Read more Trump Sparks Health Concerns After POTUS Appears to Slur Words and Lean on Podium During 90°F Heatwave Speech Trump Sparks Health Concerns After POTUS Appears to Slur Words and Lean on Podium During 90°F Heatwave Speech

'President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration,' Ingle said, without saying whether the Coast Guard clip was a sign of fatigue, a simple mispronunciation or something more serious.

That reluctance has only fuelled speculation. Supporters say the criticism is overblown and point to Trump's punishing travel schedule as proof of stamina. Opponents argue that the combination of slurring, wandering syntax and trouble with basic words can no longer be waved away as a matter of style.

For now, there is no independent medical report to support claims of cognitive decline, and no doctor's assessment has been released. Until the results of Trump's upcoming exam are made public, any talk of dementia or formal deterioration remains unverified.

Cadets And Politics

Beyond the misfired lines, Trump's address followed a familiar script. Speaking directly to the cadets, he offered a stream of motivational phrases built around endurance, discipline and toughness.

'Never, ever give up,' he said. 'Never stop pushing forward. No matter how terrible the storm, no matter how difficult the mission. Never surrender, keep going, keep fighting, and make the adversary quit first. Let them quit. They're going to quit.'

He also told the graduates they had already been tested and would face even greater tests as their careers progressed, a remark The Daily Beast noted in the context of his ongoing war in Iran.

Trump’s advice to Coast Guard Academy:



Never ever give up. Keep pushing forward. No matter how terrible the storm. Make the adversary quit first. Let them quit. They're going to quit. pic.twitter.com/595xNq8QoI — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 20, 2026

As with many of Trump's military commencement speeches, the tone quickly shifted from ceremony to grievance. He warned of 'lunatics' trying to drag the country left, then moved into praise for his tariff agenda and immigration policies.

Trump attacked the Biden administration over migration, saying: 'We can never forget the sins of what they did to our country. But we are getting them out.' He added that people could still come in, but only legally and only if they loved the country, a familiar hardline message that drew a clear political line through the ceremony.

He even joked about possibly returning for a third Coast Guard commencement, saying: 'We're going to have to try it maybe a third time, too, to keep that record intact.' Before flying to Connecticut, he had told reporters his message would be simple: 'Just enjoy your life.'

With only days left before Trump's medical exam, the New London episode is unlikely to fade quickly. Whether the test results calm the debate or intensify it will depend not only on what they show, but on how much the White House decides to reveal.