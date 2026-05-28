The second full moon of May rises this weekend as a rare Blue Apogee Micromoon, and skywatchers who know exactly when and where to look will catch a celestial event that won't return for at least 27 years.

The full moon reaches peak illumination at 4:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. UTC) on Sunday, 31 May. But the predawn peak isn't the ideal viewing window for most people. The best time to step outside is actually Saturday, 30 May evening, shortly after moonrise, when the moon sits low on the eastern horizon and takes on a warm golden-orange glow.

Why Saturday Evening Is the Best Time to Look

The moon will appear full to the naked eye from Saturday, 30 May, through Monday, 1 June. Saturday evening offers something the predawn Sunday peak can't. A low-hanging moon near the horizon triggers what astronomers call the 'moon illusion,' an optical effect that makes the moon look significantly larger than it does higher in the sky.

Because late spring full moons don't rise as high as their autumn and winter counterparts, the Blue Micromoon could appear especially dramatic near the horizon, even though it is technically the smallest full moon of the year.

For the clearest view, head to a spot with an unobstructed eastern horizon and minimal light pollution. No telescope is necessary. Binoculars can reveal surface details, including craters and the dark volcanic plains known as lunar maria.

What Makes This the Smallest Full Moon of 2026

A micromoon occurs when a full moon falls near apogee, the farthest point in the moon's elliptical orbit around Earth. On 1 June, the moon will reach apogee at roughly 252,500 miles away.

Seth McGowan, president of the Adirondack Sky Center in New York, told National Geographic that most casual observers wouldn't notice the size difference without a side-by-side comparison. Compared to a supermoon, a micromoon appears roughly 10% to 15% smaller in apparent diameter and about 6% to 7% smaller than an average full moon.

The term 'blue moon' has nothing to do with colour. It refers to the second full moon in a calendar month. May 2026 had its first full moon on 1 May, and this weekend's moon is the sixth full moon of the year.

Why This Combination Won't Happen Again for Decades

A Blue Moon on its own isn't exceptionally rare. One occurs every two to three years. A micromoon at apogee is similarly routine. But the combination of a Blue Moon falling at the lunar cycle's farthest apogee point is far more unusual.

The last Blue Apogee Micromoon occurred on 31 October 2020. The next one visible from North America won't arrive until 30 June 2053, more than 27 years from now. Because of time zone differences in when the full moon technically falls, the rest of the world won't see another one until at least 31 December 2066.

Best Times to Look

Saturday Evening, 30 May: This is the absolute best time for casual observers to step outside.

This is the absolute best time for casual observers to step outside. Shortly After Moonrise: Catching the moon low on the horizon maximizes the stunning golden-orange color.

Catching the moon low on the horizon maximizes the stunning golden-orange color. Sunday Morning, 31 May (4:45 a.m. ET): This is the exact moment of peak astronomical illumination.

This is the exact moment of peak astronomical illumination. Saturday Through Monday: The moon will appear visually full to the naked eye for this three-day window.

Best Places to Watch

Open Eastern Horizon: Any location with a completely flat, unobstructed view toward the east is critical.

Any location with a completely flat, unobstructed view toward the east is critical. Certified Dark-Sky Parks: Designated sanctuaries like Cherry Springs State Park drastically improve contrast against background stars.

Designated sanctuaries like Cherry Springs State Park drastically improve contrast against background stars. Unobstructed Eastern Shorelines: Ocean beaches or lake shores let you watch the moon rise straight out of the water like at Cape Lookout.

Ocean beaches or lake shores let you watch the moon rise straight out of the water like at Cape Lookout. Elevated Mountain Overlooks: High-altitude vantage points, such as Bryce Canyon paths, clear out low-lying atmospheric haze.

High-altitude vantage points, such as Bryce Canyon paths, clear out low-lying atmospheric haze. Away From City Centres: Moving out of heavy urban light pollution ensures the sky remains dark enough for details.

Photographers Can Capture a Rare Size Comparison

This weekend's micromoon and the Christmas Eve Cold Supermoon offer a rare chance to photograph the same celestial body at its smallest and largest within a single year. Reaching peak illumination on 23 or 24 December (depending on your time zone), this winter supermoon will be the closest full moon to Earth since 2019, making the contrast especially striking.

The Blue Micromoon will appear near the bright red star Antares in the constellation Scorpius on Saturday night. A longer focal length between 200mm and 400mm can compress perspective and make the smaller moon appear larger against foreground landmarks.

The event costs nothing, requires no equipment, and will reward anyone willing to step outside on Saturday evening and look east. While it isn't quite a once-in-a-lifetime event, this rare combination won't grace the night skies again for decades.