A striking green fireball streaking across the night sky has sparked widespread fascination across the United Kingdom, with dramatic footage fuelling speculation about UFO activity, meteor debris and even links to space missions. The phenomenon, captured by multiple cameras, quickly spread online as viewers tried to make sense of what they had witnessed.

The object was seen travelling at high speed across the sky, leaving behind a vivid green trail before disappearing from view. The sighting, which occurred across several parts of the UK in April 2026, was recorded by dashcams, doorbell cameras and mobile phones, creating a wave of viral clips within hours. Many witnesses described the event as both unexpected and visually intense, with some reporting a brief flash before the object vanished.

Viral Spectacle Across UK Skies

As footage circulated online, theories emerged suggesting the object could be anything from a meteor fireball to unidentified flying debris. Social media users debated whether the green glow indicated a spacecraft re-entry or even fragments linked to NASA's Artemis programme. Others speculated about UFO activity due to the speed and brightness of the phenomenon.

🇬🇧 Meanwhile last night over England



Yet another huge fireball captured on Camera.



They just keep on coming - something is happening out in ‘Space’. pic.twitter.com/mkR5WZCqFf — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 13, 2026

The rapid spread of videos contributed to confusion, with many initial posts questioning whether the object had struck the ground or disintegrated in the atmosphere. No impact reports have been confirmed.

According to The New York Post, the green fireball was widely visible across multiple UK regions and triggered immediate online debate after footage surfaced across social media platforms.

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What Exactly Is A Meteor Fireball

Astronomers define a meteor fireball as an exceptionally bright meteor caused by a larger-than-average space rock entering Earth's atmosphere. The intense heat generated by atmospheric friction causes the object to glow brightly before burning up, often producing a brief and dramatic streak of light.

The green colour frequently seen in such events is typically associated with nickel-rich meteoroids. As the material vaporises, it emits light at specific wavelengths that can appear green to observers on the ground. Most meteor fireballs fully disintegrate before reaching Earth's surface.

Scientists Dismiss UFO Claims

Despite widespread speculation online, scientific assessments indicate the phenomenon is consistent with a natural meteoroid entry. No evidence has been found to support claims of extraterrestrial origin or spacecraft re-entry.

According to BBC News, early analysis of similar fireball events across the United Kingdom suggests they are natural meteor activity, with no verified indication of unusual aerospace objects or anomalous flight behaviour.

Astronomers note that such events are not uncommon, but they are increasingly documented due to the widespread use of smartphones and outdoor security cameras.

Why Sightings Appear To Be Increasing

The recent United Kingdom event comes amid a broader rise in reported meteor sightings across Europe and North America. Scientists suggest this increase is largely due to improved detection rather than a genuine surge in space activity.

April is also considered a period of heightened meteor visibility as Earth passes through denser regions of cosmic debris. This seasonal effect can lead to more frequent fireball observations, particularly when skies are clear and visibility is high.

With social media accelerating the spread of footage, rare astronomical events are now reaching global audiences within minutes, turning brief moments in the sky into viral mysteries.