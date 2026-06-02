Mexican content creator Paola Márquez was found dead at her home in San Luis Potosí on 30 May, one day after posting a TikTok video in which she said she had 'manifested backwards.' She was 30.

Mexican Influencer Paola Márquez Found Dead Inside Her Home at 30 pic.twitter.com/5tC8jJ9obX — HOCINE UNFILTERED (@Learningextra) June 2, 2026

Her death was confirmed by her father, Hércules Márquez Balderas, who paid tribute to her in a Facebook post and later said the family held a funeral mass on 1 June in Huichihuayán. Local reports say authorities are investigating the case as a possible suicide, although no official cause of death has yet been confirmed.

"Paola Márquez, a Mexican content creator, was found dead inside her home on May 30. She was 30."



"Paola's father, Hercules Márquez Balderas, confirmed her death in a Facebook post on May 30, writing, 'One day we will be together again, rest in peace my princess!'" — Georgeanne Matranga ☮️🟧 (@DTPORGE) June 2, 2026

At this stage, officials have not released a final determination, and the circumstances remain under investigation.

The Final Video

Attention has focused heavily on Paola's last TikTok video, posted on 29 May. In it, she said: 'I manifested — but I think I manifested backwards, because the little I had is slipping away.'

#QEPD | El cuerpo de la influencer potosina, #PaolaMárquez fue encontrado dentro de su departamento.

Junto a un objeto punzo cortante con el que se habría hecho daño.

En su último video la creadora de contenido manifestaba problemas económicos.#viral #fyp #influencer pic.twitter.com/Yy0ZotAhi7 — Identidad Nuevo León (@IdentidadNL) May 31, 2026

The clip has since been widely circulated across social media, where followers have returned to leave tributes and messages of shock after news of her death emerged. Many users have interpreted the post in hindsight as emotionally significant, although there is no official confirmation linking the video to the circumstances of her death.

Read more 10 Photos of Paola Márquez as Mexican Influencer Remembered by Fans Following Her Sudden Death at Age 30 10 Photos of Paola Márquez as Mexican Influencer Remembered by Fans Following Her Sudden Death at Age 30

The resurfacing of the clip has given her final post an outsized role in how the public is now processing the tragedy.

What Investigators Say

According to local outlet El Sol de San Luis, citing the State Attorney General's Office, Paola was found unresponsive inside her apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Reports indicate investigators are treating the case as a possible suicide, but authorities have not publicly issued a final conclusion or detailed findings.

That distinction is important. While early reporting suggests one line of inquiry, the lack of an official determination means the case remains open and the confirmed facts are limited to the discovery of her body, the timeline of her final post, and statements from family members.

A Following in Mourning

Paola had built a substantial online presence, with more than 2 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Her content focused on lifestyle, travel and personal updates, giving followers a sense of closeness to her daily life.

That reach has contributed to the scale of reaction following her death. Across her platforms, users have left messages of condolence, with tributes appearing beneath her final video and earlier posts as news of her passing spread.

While the tone of reaction varies, much of it reflects shock at the suddenness of her death and the visibility of her final message.

Family Grief and Public Tributes

In his Facebook post, Paola's father wrote: 'One day we will be together again, rest in peace my princess,' a message that underscored the sudden loss felt by the family.

He later confirmed that the family held a funeral mass on June 1 in Huichihuayán, providing a further indication of how quickly events unfolded following her death.

Following the announcement, her final TikTok video also became a focal point for tributes, with comments such as 'Fly high, Paola Márquez' and 'Rest in peace' appearing beneath the post as followers reacted to the news.

@1712chapis @paolamarquezofc Hermosa vuela alto espero encuentres la tranquilidad que siempre buscabas gracias por ser tan auténtica... 🕊En Paz Descanse ♬ sonido original - 🍂🍁𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓾𝓭𝓲𝓪 🍁🍂

Why the Post Stood Out

Part of the reason the story has drawn sustained attention is the phrasing of Paola's final video, which has taken on added meaning in hindsight.

Her reference to having 'manifested backwards' has been widely shared and discussed by followers, with some interpreting it as an expression of distress. However, there is no official statement linking the content of the video to the circumstances of her death.

Even so, the clip has become central to how many people are now framing the story, giving her final hours a narrative weight that did not exist when it was first posted.

What Happens Now

The case remains under investigation in San Luis Potosí. Authorities have not indicated whether further details will be released, and no official timeline has been provided for the conclusion of the inquiry.

At present, the confirmed facts remain limited: Paola Márquez was found dead on May 30, one day after posting her final TikTok video, and her family has since held funeral services in her hometown.

Paola's death has left a large online following in mourning, with her final post now serving as the most discussed part of her public presence. As the investigation continues, many questions remain unanswered, and officials have not yet confirmed what led to her death.