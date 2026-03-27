The digital creator community in Turkey is in mourning following the tragic death of Kübra Karaaslan, a 21-year-old TikTok influencer who died after jumping from the Osman Gazi Bridge on 23 March.

The harrowing incident was captured on video by onlookers and subsequently circulated across social media platforms. Reports indicated that several concerned citizens desperately tried to persuade her to climb back over the bridge's safety railing, but it was of no use. Karaaslan eventually jumped from the bridge and died.

Turkish Influencer Dies at 21 After Jumping from Bridge

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The 21-year-old Turkish TikTok influencer had a sizeable amount of followers before she died. According to reports of the NTV and Daily Sabah, Karaaslan travelled to the Osman Gazi Bridge, one of Turkey's longest suspension bridges near Gebze that connects Kocaeli and Yalova.

Eyewitnesses said that the influencer was seen climbing over the bridge's safety railing in broad daylight on Monday, 23 March. In the video circulating online, several drivers and passers-by stopped their vehicles to intervene.

The concerned citizens desperately attempted to persuade the 21-year-old to step back from the edge for several minutes. However, despite these frantic efforts, Karaaslan eventually fell from a height of several metres into the water.

Emergency medical teams arrived at the scene shortly after the fall and transported Karaaslan to a nearby state hospital. Despite immediate medical intervention, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Video of the Tragedy Went Viral

Meanwhile, the distressing video of the 21-year-old influencer has since been circulated online, and the tragedy has gone viral. The viral nature of the footage showing her final moments has also drawn sharp criticism from netizens.

🔥🚨BREAKING: A this footage shows famous Turkish TikTok star (Cobra Kara Aslan - Kübra Karaaslan) throwing herself off the Osman Gazi Bridge resulting in her passing. pic.twitter.com/izHRXPGYNC — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 26, 2026

While some used the platforms to offer condolences, others hit out at the ethics of filming and sharing such a sensitive moment.

'It is heartbreaking that her final moments were turned into content for the very platforms that may have contributed to her pressure,' wrote one user on X. Another commenter noted, 'We see the smiles and the Fenerbahçe shirts, but we never truly know the weight someone is carrying behind the screen.'

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Who was Kübra Karaaslan?

Karaaslan had built a significant following by sharing a mixture of upbeat lifestyle content and relatable everyday moments. She was particularly well-known amongst sports fans as a devoted supporter of the Turkish football club Fenerbahçe, frequently featuring the team's colours in her videos.

Being the daughter of Osman Şevket Karaaslan, an imam at the Hz. Yusuf Mosque in Ümraniye, her sudden death has sent shockwaves through her local community. Following a sombre funeral service in Ümraniye, she was laid to rest at the Kayabaşı Cemetery in Istanbul.

Kübra Deactivated Her Account Before Taking Her Life

Days before her death, Karaalsan reportedly decided to deactivate her social media profiles, including her TikTok account, the Hindustan Times reported. The move has since raised questions about her mental state.

Meanwhile, unverified information is circulating online, particularly on X, posted by a user named İhsan Yalçın (@ihsanyalcinTR), claims that Karaaslan's boyfriend allegedly drove her to take her own life.

🔴BU MESAJ ÖNEMLİ



Osmangazi Köprüsü’nden atlayarak yaşamına son veren TikTok fenomeni Kübra Karaaslan’ı tanıyanlardan mesajlar alıyorum.

Paylaştığım bu mesaj önemli.

Onu intihara sürükleyen kişinin sevgilisi olduğu iddiaları var.

Bu şimdilik bir söylenti; ama yine de paylaşmam… pic.twitter.com/7B69nhIu82 — İhsan Yalçın (@ihsanyalcinTR) March 26, 2026

The post was written in Turkish, but the translation read: 'I'm receiving messages from people who knew Kübra Karaaslan.

They added, 'There are claims that the person who drove her to suicide was her boyfriend. This is just a rumor for now; but I still had to share it. Because there's a young girl who has ended her life and a grieving family she left behind. That's why every possibility must be investigated thoroughly!'

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress, contact Samaritans at 116 123 for the UK or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for the US.