A video circulating online has intensified scrutiny over adults involved in Celeste Rivas Hernandez's life after she met D4vd, with her teacher allegedly claiming that the murdered teen frequently spoke about him in class before her death. The clip has fuelled claims that warning signs may have been visible long before authorities intervened.

Celeste was found dead last year, with investigators later ruling her death a homicide caused by 'multiple penetrating injuries.' Prosecutors have charged D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, with murder and several related offences. He has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team has said they will contest the allegations in court.

Adults in Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Life

The newly surfaced video, reportedly shared by classmates, shows a teacher stating that Celeste would 'always talk about this D4vd guy in my class and now it makes sense.'

they're calling it the most preventable child brutalization of all time. every single adult in her life failed her. https://t.co/6y3g8Q5rqB — astro.chrib.net ♓︎ (@chribdotnet) April 24, 2026

Many users have framed it as evidence that concerns about the teenager's relationship with an adult may have been visible to people around her. Commenters believe the crime could have been prevented if adults had investigated further.

As one comment said, 'they're calling it the most preventable child brutalization of all time. every single adult in her life failed her.' However, other comments note that the teacher in the video reportedly told authorities about the relationship.

'For those who don't see this video the first time it went viral, the teacher did in fact report it. He said nothing was done about it,' one commenter wrote. 'Nooo the teacher reported it and told her to stay away and she did but ended up back with him! There is more videos on TikTok.'

How Celeste and D4vd Reportedly Met

Multiple credible reports suggest that D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez most likely first came into contact online, although the exact time and platform have not been officially confirmed.

Read more Gruesome Celeste Rivas Murder Details Reveal Missing Eye And Finger With Tattoo Linked To D4vd Gruesome Celeste Rivas Murder Details Reveal Missing Eye And Finger With Tattoo Linked To D4vd

Prosecutors believe the two had an established relationship before her disappearance, with Celeste last seen visiting D4vd's home in April 2025, which is currently treated as a key point in the timeline. Other reporting suggests investigators are examining online spaces connected to the artist, including fan communities and Discord servers where Celeste was reportedly active and interacted with people linked to him.

There is alleged digital evidence suggesting the pair may have been in contact as early as 2022, when she was around 12, though those claims remain unverified in court and are still part of the evidentiary review. Taken together, the reporting consistently indicates that the relationship likely began through online interaction before moving into a closer personal connection, but the precise origin remains unresolved and is still being tested through the ongoing legal process.

Who Is Really at Fault Besides D4vd?

Some commenters argue that the responsibility lies primarily with D4vd and anyone directly involved in maintaining or escalating the relationship, rather than with every adult around Celeste, like her own family.

From this view, the focus is on the alleged actions of an older person in a position of influence and the way a minor may have been drawn into a situation they could not fully understand or escape. Others go further, suggesting that individuals in his social circle who were adults at the time may also share moral responsibility if they were aware of concerning behaviour but did not intervene.