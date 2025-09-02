Mexican TikTok influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay built a following on luxury, fashion, and the aesthetics of narco-culture. But the influencer's glamorous online persona ended violently when she and her family were executed in what investigators describe as a cartel-style killing.

Ferrer Garibay, her 36-year-old husband Roberto Carlos Gil Licea, and their children Gael, 13, and Regina, 7, were found dead in Guadalajara on 22 August 2025. Their bodies were discovered wrapped in plastic inside an abandoned grey Ford Ranger pickup truck. Authorities are now investigating whether her husband was the intended target of the attack.

The Grisly Discovery

The vehicle had been left in the San Andrés neighbourhood of Guadalajara. Residents reported it as suspicious, prompting police to investigate. Inside, officers uncovered the bodies of the family, tightly bound and concealed in plastic wrapping — a method often associated with cartel killings in Mexico.

Forensic teams confirmed the victims' identities at the scene. Local media quickly reported the deaths, sparking widespread shock both in Mexico and abroad.

Investigation and Evidence

Jalisco state prosecutor Alfonso Gutiérrez Santillán confirmed that evidence suggested the family had been killed at a nearby auto repair shop before being placed in the truck. Investigators found bloodstains, spent bullet casings, and CCTV footage linking the location to the crime.

'The scene was worked through, and police officers found various pieces of evidence that insinuated that the family was murdered there,' Santillán told reporters, as cited by Yahoo News.

Two men who worked at the shop were initially detained, according to Diario de Yucatán. However, due to a lack of conclusive evidence, they were released. In a shocking twist, as they left the prosecutor's office to meet with acquaintances, both were kidnapped by armed assailants. One reportedly managed to escape while the other remains missing.

Was the Husband the Real Target?

Attention has since shifted to whether Roberto Carlos Gil Licea, Esmeralda's husband, was the intended target. He was involved in vehicle trading and tomato farming in the Mexican state of Michoacán, a region notorious for cartel activity and violent disputes.

Investigators are examining whether his business dealings may have put him in conflict with organised crime groups. While no motive has been confirmed, authorities believe the family could have been collateral victims in an attack aimed at him.

Who Was Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay?

Known online as Esmeralda FG, Ferrer Garibay began her TikTok journey in 2020 with lip-sync and comedy clips before transitioning into lifestyle and travel content. Her following grew to between 43,000 and 45,000, and she regularly showcased luxury fashion brands such as Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

Her videos often featured cosmetic procedures, expensive cars, and an affluent lifestyle. At times, she used narco-corridos, a controversial music genre associated with cartel culture, in her posts. One clip included the caption 'Advantages of having a narco boyfriend', which drew criticism online.

Her final uploads, shared in early August, showed her driving around her ranch on 7 August and playing with her dog on the family lawn.

Despite the lavish image, there is no evidence linking her or her husband directly to drug cartels.

Violence Without Boundaries

The killings highlight the continuing threat posed by organised crime in states such as Michoacán and Jalisco. The deaths of Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, her husband, and their children serve as another reminder of how deeply cartel violence can reach — devastating families, communities, and even online personalities who live their lives in the public eye.