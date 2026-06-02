Mexican social media influencer Paola Márquez has been found dead in her apartment in San Luis Potosí, prompting an urgent investigation as authorities reportedly consider the possibility of suicide. The 30-year-old content creator, who built a following of more than two million across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, was discovered unresponsive on Saturday.

Emergency responders attended the scene but she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Officials have not yet confirmed an official cause of death, leaving fans and investigators awaiting further details.

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Influencer Found Unresponsive

As reported by TMZ, Paola Márquez was found inside her home in San Luis Potosí after emergency services were called to the property on Saturday. According to early reports, responders attempted to assist but she was declared dead at the scene.

Local authorities have not released detailed findings from the apartment and have not confirmed whether any external factors are suspected. The case remains under active investigation as forensic teams continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Death Investigated as Possible Suicide

Authorities are reportedly treating suicide as one line of inquiry, although no official determination has been made. Investigators are said to be considering all possible scenarios as part of standard procedure in unexplained deaths.

Police have not publicly confirmed the cause of death and have not released autopsy results. Officials are expected to provide further updates once forensic examinations and additional evidence reviews are completed.

Family Confirms Death of Paola Márquez

The death of Paola Márquez was confirmed by her father, Hércules Márquez Balderas, who shared an emotional message on social media following her passing. In his tribute, he referred to his daughter with a farewell message that has since been widely shared among followers and supporters.

A funeral mass was held on Monday to honour the influencer's life. The family has not released additional statements and has requested privacy as they grieve.

Final Social Media Activity Draws Attention

In the days following the announcement, fans have revisited Paola Márquez's recent posts, with some highlighting her final uploads shared before her death. These posts have circulated widely online, although officials have not indicated any relevance to the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have urged caution against speculation as they continue to gather evidence from her residence and digital records. The focus remains on establishing a verified cause of death through forensic analysis.

Fans React to Influencer's Sudden Death

Following news of her death, social media platforms have been flooded with tributes and messages from fans expressing shock and grief. Many followers have left comments on her recent posts, sharing condolences and reflecting on her influence.

Her passing has also sparked renewed discussion around the pressures faced by social media influencers and the visibility of mental health struggles in the digital creator community. However, authorities have not commented on any personal factors linked to the investigation.

Who Was Mexican Influencer Paola Márquez?

Paola Márquez was a well-known Mexican content creator who gained a large online audience through lifestyle, travel and personal content. She amassed more than two million followers across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, where she regularly posted updates from her daily life.

Her content often focused on travel experiences, personal moments and lifestyle insights, helping her build a loyal and engaged audience. Followers described her online presence as relatable, with consistent interaction across her social media platforms.