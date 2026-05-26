Mexico will host Iran's national football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States reportedly declined to accommodate the squad amid continuing geopolitical tensions, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Speaking during her daily press briefing on Monday, Sheinbaum revealed that FIFA officials and representatives from Iran's football federation had approached Mexico for assistance after concerns emerged over the team's stay in the US.

'We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in Mexico,' Sheinbaum said, confirming that the Iranian squad would likely base itself in the border city of Tijuana rather than Tucson, where it had originally planned to train.

FIFA Forced to Rethink Iran Arrangements

The decision comes as political tensions continue to rise between the US and Iran following months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and American military support in the region. Since late February, violence linked to the war has reportedly left thousands dead and many more injured across the Middle East.

Iran had initially been expected to play all three of its Group G matches in the United States during the tournament jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada. However, visa concerns and security anxieties appear to have complicated those plans.

Earlier this year, officials within the administration of US President Donald Trump suggested it would not be 'appropriate' for Iranian players and staff to remain in the country due to fears for their 'life and safety.'

Despite occasional assurances from Trump that the squad would be welcomed, visas for several members of the Iranian delegation have reportedly yet to be approved.

The president has also sent mixed signals regarding Iran's participation in the competition itself. In March, when questioned about the issue, Trump reportedly remarked: 'I really don't care,' before describing Iran as a 'badly defeated country.'

Iran Moves Training Base to Mexican Border

The president of Iran's football federation, Mehdi Taj, confirmed over the weekend that the team had decided to relocate its World Cup base to Tijuana after discussions with FIFA officials in Istanbul and an online meeting with FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

According to Taj, operating from Mexico would allow the squad to avoid lengthy visa complications while also enabling direct flights from Iran into Mexico via Iran Air.

Sheinbaum later said the United States had effectively declined to host the team overnight during the competition.

'The United States doesn't want the Iranian team to spend the night,' she explained. 'So they asked us, "Can we stay the night in Mexico?" We said sure, no problem.'

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The controversy has added another layer of uncertainty to the 2026 World Cup, which begins on 11 June and will feature 78 matches in the US, including the final.

Iran, one of Asia's strongest footballing nations, has qualified for its fourth consecutive World Cup and is scheduled to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on 15 June, Belgium on 21 June and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June.

Meanwhile, concerns continue to grow over the Trump administration's immigration stance ahead of the tournament. Washington has already suspended or tightened visa processing for travellers from dozens of countries, including Iran and several nations expected to compete in the World Cup.

The growing political friction has fuelled fears that global tensions could overshadow what FIFA hopes will become the largest and most commercially successful World Cup in history.