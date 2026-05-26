The United States government has released a second major batch of declassified UFO files on 22 May, reigniting debate over unexplained aerial sightings and prompting fresh calls for transparency from lawmakers, scientists and conspiracy theorists alike.

The latest release from the Pentagon includes hundreds of pages of reports, military witness statements, archived photographs and dozens of newly published videos showing what officials now refer to as 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' or UAPs.

The disclosure follows an earlier document dump earlier this month and has already sparked intense online speculation after several clips appeared to show glowing objects moving at extraordinary speeds.

Among the most talked-about material are reports describing mysterious green orbs, discs and fireball-like objects seen near sensitive military installations dating back to the late 1940s. One newly revealed file reportedly contains more than 100 pages documenting over 200 sightings around Sandia, New Mexico, between 1948 and 1950.

Military Footage Fuels Online Storm

Read more Military Footage Shows Alleged Star-Shaped UFO as Government Readies Second Batch of Files for Release Military Footage Shows Alleged Star-Shaped UFO as Government Readies Second Batch of Files for Release

The second dump has drawn enormous attention because of the number of videos included in the release. More than 50 clips were reportedly uploaded by defence officials, with at least 10 rapidly circulating across social media platforms within hours.

Several of the videos appear to show fast-moving lights hovering above oceans or desert regions before abruptly changing direction. In one heavily discussed recording, multiple glowing objects appear to form a pattern over water before vanishing seconds later.

Another allegedly shows an orange orb passing close to a military aircraft during a surveillance mission.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the release was intended to allow the public to examine the evidence themselves after decades of secrecy surrounding UFO investigations. Officials insisted, however, that the files do not provide proof of extraterrestrial life.

Experts reviewing the material have also urged caution, warning that many sightings could eventually be explained by experimental aircraft, optical distortions, atmospheric events or foreign surveillance technology.

Congress Demands More Answers

The latest disclosure comes amid growing political pressure in Washington for greater openness regarding unidentified aerial incidents. Several members of Congress have accused military agencies of withholding information for years, while campaigners argue the government still possesses classified evidence that has not been made public.

Public fascination with UFOs has surged in recent years following multiple Pentagon acknowledgements that military personnel had encountered aerial objects they could not immediately identify. This newest release appears designed to continue that transparency effort, with officials hinting that a third batch of files may still be on the way.

NASA recordings from historic Apollo missions were also included among the documents, reviving long-standing theories about strange lights witnessed by astronauts during space flights.

UFO Sceptics Remain Unconvinced

Despite the excitement online, sceptics argue the latest release contains little definitive evidence of alien technology. Critics note that many videos remain blurry, incomplete or lacking crucial sensor data needed for scientific analysis.

Still, the release has succeeded in capturing global attention once again. From TikTok theorists to former intelligence officials, debate over what exactly has been flying through restricted American airspace appears far from over.

UAP Shot Down Over Lake Huron

The all-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) unit at the Pentagon assesses that this video, whose uploader-defined title is, 'USAF ANG F-16C (callsign [CALLSIGN]) Shoots Down UAP over Lake Huron with [Weapon System], 12 Feb 2023,' is likely derived from an infrared sensor aboard a US military platform operating within the United States Northern Command area of responsibility in 2023. A user uploaded this video to a classified network in February 2023.

Below are 8 more UAP videos from the second tranche of UFO file dump. Most were likely derived from an infrared sensor aboard a US military platform and filmed using military-grade Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) targeting pods and electro-optical sensors mounted on US Navy fighter jets like the F/A-18 Super Hornet and military drones.

Much Remains Unknown

Although the newly released clips add striking visuals to the Pentagon's growing archive, they stop short of providing conclusive answers. Many remain difficult to interpret, leaving scientists, lawmakers and the public divided over whether they represent extraordinary phenomena or simply unresolved anomalies.

Whether future batches clarify the mystery or deepen it, the debate over UAPs is set to continue across political hearings, scientific circles and online platforms.