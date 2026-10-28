Ahead of the 3 November 2026 US midterm elections, self-described psychic Trevor predicted that President Donald Trump would die before the end of 2027 and JD Vance would succeed him in the White House. He also claimed that Trump's death would prompt celebrations worldwide.

Trevor runs the YouTube channel Scrying Out Loud and claims to have repeatedly predicted developments in Trump's future. His latest remarks follow speculation about the president's health since he turned 80.

The White House has addressed concerns about his condition, while his personal doctor has described him as being in 'excellent health'. No confirmed evidence establishes that Trump has a serious undisclosed illness.

Psychic Predicts Trump's Death Before the End of 2027

Trevor told IGV that he expects Trump to die from natural causes rather than leave office voluntarily. 'I stand by this prediction. I believe Donald Trump will pass from natural causes, and JD Vance will become president.'

When questioned about whether Vance would become president before the end of 2027, Trevor replied, 'Yes, I believe this will happen before the end of 2027.' The timing is central to his forecast, placing the possible succession well ahead of the next presidential election.

He was also questioned about the possibility of Trump resigning or being removed before completing his term. 'While energies can certainly change, I do not see him leaving until his death,' Trevor responded.

Trevor also predicted how the public might react, claiming, 'Trump's death will be met with mass celebrations around the globe.' That reaction, like the predicted timing and cause of death, is speculative and unsupported by independently established evidence.

Trump's Midterm Election Prospects in the Psychic's Forecast

The claims come ahead of the 3 November elections, when Americans will elect members to all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats. Control of Congress for the remainder of Trump's term is at stake, making the outcome an important test of both major parties.

'The midterm elections will be a massive rebuke of not only Donald Trump but the MAGA philosophy,' Trevor claimed.

He expects such a result to reshape the Republican Party's direction. 'This will set off events that will lead to a competitive Republican primary for president in 2028.'

Trevor also envisages an anti-Trump Republican emerging during the Republican contest, creating what he calls 'serious cracks' in the political coalition that supported Trump in 2024. Those are forecasts of political shifts, not results or candidacies that have been established.

What Trump's Predicted Death Would Mean for Vance's Ambitions

Trevor expects Democrats to field a candidate whose speaking ability attracts comparisons with former President Barack Obama. He believes that person would criticise the economic effects of MAGA policies and weaken the administration's standing.

'Democrats will have a candidate that will be compared to Obama in their use of oratory. This will be important for pointing out how MAGA policies are preventing economic growth and success,' he claimed.

The psychic's account of a Vance presidency also centres on the 2028 campaign. He believes Vance would be focused on securing another term rather than simply serving out Trump's presidency.

'Vance's actions will be driven by his desire to stay president by winning the 2028 election.'

Trevor further suggested Vance would be willing to cooperate with Democrats when politically advantageous. 'He will work with Democrats if he thinks it suits him. Everything will be calculated. It will be a period of calm chaos.'