Euphoria's latest season arrives amid a buzz of anticipation and a growing wave of criticism, leaving many to question whether the show still holds its original edge.

After a long wait caused by production delays and industry strikes, fans finally saw the return of HBO's acclaimed teen drama. Yet, the reception from critics has been mixed at best, with many describing the new instalment as lacking the intensity and freshness that made the series a cultural phenomenon.

What's Changed in Season 3

Euphoria first gained attention for its raw portrayal of teenage life, combining explicit scenes with a frank approach to issues like drug use and sexuality. The third season picks up five years after Season 2, depicting the characters now in their twenties. Zendaya's Rue, the centre of the story, is shown working as an indentured servant for drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly). Meanwhile, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are navigating a serious romantic relationship with their engagement. The move to a more mature setting was expected to bring new depth, but critics have found the season somewhat lacking.

Production was delayed by several factors, including Hollywood's 2023 strikes involving actors and writers. In March 2024, HBO announced that the cast was allowed to seek other roles during the long wait for the new season. Such delays often lead to high expectations, but some viewers feel the show has not used the time well. Critics note that most characters seem unchanged, and their motivations are either unclear or uninspired. Ben Travers of IndieWire gave the season a 'C-' rating, stating it felt 'maddeningly inert' apart from Rue's storyline, which involves her search for moral clarity through religion.

Critics Say Euphoria Has Lost Its Edge

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Season 3's reception has been marked by disappointment, with many critics describing the series as dull compared to its earlier seasons. Caryn James of BBC News lamented that the show no longer possesses its 'zeitgeisty edge,' suggesting it has become a series with 'very little to say.' James noted that, despite the time jump, the characters seem static, and the plots lack freshness. The show's once-controversial themes now seem less provocative, and the narratives feel strained.

While Rue's character arc remains the most compelling element, critics argue that her struggles are now predictable. The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg pointed out that Rue's ongoing issues are presented in a way that no longer feels daring.

'Her position is fixed, and her struggle to break free makes her compelling,' he wrote. 'But the other characters seem to have lost their direction, and the show's initial spark appears to be fading.'

Online Reception

Twitter seems to have much to say about the matter, with many sharing negative comments about the latest instalment of the show. 'Euphoria season 3 is being heavily criticized for being "too unhinged" and "over the top,"' said one fan account.

Another mentioned 'euphoria getting sh*t reviews was inevitable. shouldn't have been made in the first place'.

Others are avoiding the series altogether, saying 'Euphoria a series i will never watch.'

Controversial Plotlines

One of the most discussed aspects of Season 3 is Cassie's storyline involving sex work. Critics have labelled her new profession as over-sexualised and sensationalised. Belen Edwards from Mashable criticised how the show handles the storyline, describing it as an 'over-sexualised humiliation gauntlet.'