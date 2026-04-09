Katie Price's rich husband, Lee Andrews, the Dubai-based businessman who wed the reality star in January after just seven days of knowing her, is facing scrutiny over the legitimacy of his vast wealth and professional credentials. Adding to the controversy, his exes have come forward with allegations, claiming he is a scammer.

Who is Katie Price's Rich Husband?

Lee Andrews rose to sudden prominence in early 2026 when he proposed to Price at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. The pair, who met via Instagram, married in a private ceremony that reportedly left Price's family 'shaken'. Price also admitted that her children haven't met her husband.

Despite her history of high-profile splits, Price has fiercely defended her fourth husband, recently tattooing his name on her ring finger and insisting their connection is 'esoteric' and 'destiny'.

In terms of personal information, Andrews serves as the chief executive of Åura Group Future Urban Travel, a firm centred on sustainable transport innovations. He has lived in the United Arab Emirates for more than 20 years, during which he has developed a business portfolio that insiders believe is worth millions. He claims to have links with Tesla founder Elon Musk and that he holds a PhD from Cambridge University.

Lee Andrews' Wealth

Some reports suggest his company equity may be valued at up to £733 million ($1 billion), positioning him among a select tier of business leaders.

Previously, he boasted that he is earning anywhere between £2 million and £5 million ($2.5 million to $6.3 million) annually from a variety of investments in the United States. Despite this overwhelming wealth, many still question him.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Andrews shared a variety of images and videos across social media in March. This includes a post about becoming a 'future trillionaire', detailing a 'mysterious income' and being a member of 'the 1%.'

In another post, he features a debonair man standing at a bar with the words: 'Mysterious income. Underground connections. Private life. Small circle. Hot brunette,' and shared an image of a yacht with a caption: 'Send this to future trillionaires', with a voice-over detailing being worth $1,274,930,645,80.73 [sic].

Recently, Andrews told The Sun that 'the money is there' for a takeover of Chelsea FC, currently valued at over £4.25 billion ($5.69 billion). 'It sounds crazy, it sounds ambitious, but watch this space,' he remarked, claiming he possesses the necessary funds despite reports of failed investment schemes.

Lee Andrews' Exes Claim He Is a Scammer

At the height of doubts about his overwhelming wealth, Andrews' credibility and integrity have further shaken after his ex-partners claim that he is a 'scammer' — urging the former glamour model to 'run for the hills,' and alleging he was a 'lying swindler who preys on women'.

Alana Percival, 32, and Andrew's ex-fiancée, who accepted a marriage proposal from Andrew just 16 weeks before he exchanged vows with Price, is one of the women who has spoken out, saying that Lee should not be trusted. She accused him of scamming money out of her and making false claims about his personal wealth and various achievements.

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The Metro reported that Percival said, 'Another woman sending me voices on how he tried to scam her... four people in two weeks reached out to me sending me all sorts of voice recordings.'

She continued, writing: 'Self claimed multimillionaire or billionaire my f****** a***. Begging women around the world for £3000 this was only in January!'

'They have been speaking since May 2025...when she said no he got angry and said some [vile] things (no shock there). More people that he is trying to scam like he done to poor Crystal!!'

'[He] actually is another tinder swindler soooo embarrassing. But one that is stuck in [Dubai] on a travel ban,' Percival said.

She also labels Andrews 'a parasite' who 'gets in your brain and works himself around your body and intoxicates you and pulls you from your soul until you have nothing left.'

'He is a toxic, horrible, disgusting, vile creature who lied to me from the moment we met. I literally hate his guts. He's nothing but a sad, lonely man who lies about everything. I never saw any proof about his money; I never saw any cars or houses,' she said.

Katie Price Fires Back

Amid the allegations about her husband, Price pushed back and said that people should not 'underestimate her and her decision.'

'I think people shouldn't underestimate me and my decisions. I'm older, I've learned a lot. And it feels right for me. I'm happy and I just want people to be happy for me.' She added she has 'seen everything I need to see' about her husband's life.

Price also said, 'I just think, let people just give us a chance. I think the fact, because I married him so quick, I think that's the shock. If I had just met him, people wouldn't be so worried.'