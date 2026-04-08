Rising singer D4vd has found himself at the centre of a chilling and unresolved murder case that continues to grip public attention. The 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered seven months ago inside the front boot of a Tesla in Los Angeles, and as the timeline stretches on with little progress, onlookers, internet sleuths, and those seeking justice are growing increasingly frustrated as the teenager's death remains unanswered. Now, the singer appears to be slowly returning to the spotlight and is allegedly active online.

The Discovery of Celeste Rivas and Her Link to D4vd

Seven months ago, on 8 September 2026, the severely decomposed remains of a teenage girl were found inside the front trunk of a black 2023 Tesla Model in a Los Angeles impound lot after being abandoned in the streets of the Hollywood Hills for several weeks. Her name is Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old runaway who had been missing for more than a year before her dismembered body was discovered.

Reports say that Rivas' body was placed inside two cadaver bags before being put in the Tesla. Her harrowing discovery was brought to light when an impound lot employee reported a foul smell emanating from the vehicle, which was registered under the Here With Me singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Although this fact has put the singer's name in close association with the case, it's not the only thing that connects him to the teenager, as it was found by the internet sleuths that D4vd, 20, and Rivas were allegedly in a relationship by connecting details such as matching tattoos, photographs together, photos in D4vd's tour, and an old Twitch stream clip

Furthermore, fans appear to have been aware of the connection, as a user named Ponzalo previously urged D4vd to release a song about the 'missing girl.'

The dead body has ultimately cost him his rising career, collaborations, and even friendship. The singer suddenly canceled his tour and withdrew from his scheduled performance at the 2026 Lollapalooza Brazil.

His collaborations with other artists have also been removed from streaming platforms, and people unfollowed him on his social media, including his close friends Neo Langston or NeoTheAsian on Twitch, who has been called to testify before the LA grand jury about the case, and Aysia Collins, who claims that she is 'working in silence' to get justice for the teenager.

D4vd Allegedly Active Online Playing Roblox

Now, seven months in on the case, along with D4vd's spotlight step out, one Reddit user who went by the handle Smart-Temperature686 allegedly spotted the singer playing Roblox with Langston.

The user of the Roblox account goes by the name 'NotDv4d'. Although the online activity can't be confirmed, this speculation has ignited frustrations among those hoping for justice for Rivas, given that there are questions that remain unanswered.

What Remains Unanswered on Celeste Rivas' Death

Many aspects of the case remain unresolved, particularly as no one has been charged or arrested more than half a year after the discovery. This comes despite rumours on 29 December 2025 that D4vd is 'likely' to be indicted in connection with the murder of Rivas.

Although an arrest hasn't been made, the Los Angeles grand jury has convened to hear evidence and testimony; hence, the arrest of Langston in January for failing to appear as a witness, D4vd has also been named as a 'target.'

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Aside from this, and perhaps most importantly, the cause and manner of Rivas' death have not been disclosed to the public. In November 2025, all of her medical records — including details relating to the cause and manner of death were sealed by the court and barred from release to both the public and the media. There have also been no updates on whether these have since been determined.

Furthermore, it has not been determined if D4vd's parents has already appeared before the grand jury to testify, since in February, reports indicated that D4vd's father, Dawud Burke, his mother, Colleen Burke, and his brother, Caleb Burke, were subpoenaed to testify. They filed a petition challenging the subpoena, but it was denied.

Since the subpoena, a footnote that reads: 'The underlying case is The People of the State of California v. David Burke' has also intensified speculation about D4vd's close indictment, but until now, nothing has happened.

People also questioned the silence of the victim's family. But some suggest that the family might be advised by their legal counsel to stay silent to avoid compromising the ongoing grand jury investigation.

Read more 'They Probably Knew Something': Fans Speculate About D4vd's Family as Celeste Rivas Grand Jury Testimony Looms 'They Probably Knew Something': Fans Speculate About D4vd's Family as Celeste Rivas Grand Jury Testimony Looms

There are also speculations that the family is preparing a wrongful death civil lawsuit, which often necessitates a retreat from the public eye during the information-gathering phase. Additionally, many believe the family has moved to an undisclosed location to seek privacy and safety following the traumatic nature of the case and the intense media scrutiny surrounding it.

Due to the slow progress of the case, private investigator Steve Fischer, hired by the owners of D4vd's rented mansion to investigate, has labelled it a 'complete failure in an X post.' A similar sentiment was shared by Los Angeles Magazine reporter Lauren Conlin, who has been following the case and believes the lack of an arrest or formal charges suggests it may be a 'weak case.'