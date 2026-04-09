Billionaire media mogul David Geffen, 83, is moving closer to finalising his divorce from his 33-year-old husband, David Armstrong, who performs under the stage name Donovan Michaels.

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The high-profile split has returned to public attention after allegations made by Armstrong during the course of their bitter breakup. The claims, which include coercion and drug use, have attracted widespread coverage due to the couple's age gap and Geffen's vast $9 billion fortune.

Legal Dispute and Allegations

Armstrong previously filed a lawsuit against Geffen, alleging that the billionaire had introduced him to drugs to increase his dependence. Geffen dismissed the claims as untrue, and the lawsuit was later dropped.

Despite this, the divorce proceedings continue, with financial and property matters still under mediation. The filing was made in Los Angeles in May of last year, just before the couple would have celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

During the legal dispute, Armstrong claimed that he gave up his modelling career based on promises from Geffen that he would provide for him indefinitely. He also argued that he was entitled to community property, though Geffen has been retired for more than a decade and generates no community income.

Reports indicate that the billionaire is providing spousal support and has offered Armstrong a New York City penthouse, though Armstrong's representatives have indicated that not all financial matters have been resolved.

Marriage Dynamics and Controversial Claims

Armstrong further alleged that the marriage had elements of a 'social experiment,' with Geffen treating him as a trophy to display to friends, as reported by The Daily Beast.

He claimed that the billionaire demanded sexual access at will, including acts that Armstrong found degrading. The couple reportedly met through Seekingarrangements.com, a website that describes itself as connecting accomplished individuals with partners seeking hypergamy.

Geffen's legal team refuted the allegations, stating that Armstrong was attempting to embarrass him and secure a settlement through unfounded claims.

Profiles of David Geffen and David Armstrong

David Geffen is widely known for his role in founding Geffen Records, Geffen Pictures, and co-founding DreamWorks SKG. His career in the entertainment industry has earned him a reputation as one of the most influential figures in music and film, and his retirement from business has lasted more than a decade.

Armstrong, by contrast, has a background in modelling and performing as a go-go dancer, and is nearly half a century younger than his spouse.

Financial Stakes and Mediation Status

The divorce has attracted attention not only because of the age difference but also due to the financial stakes involved. Without a prenuptial agreement, Armstrong's legal claims focused on a share of the couple's assets.

Geffen has previously stated that his ex is adequately supported financially, with spousal payments and accommodation in a luxury penthouse provided, yet the matter remains unresolved in mediation.

Media coverage of the divorce has been extensive, with outlet such as TMZ, reporting on both the legal filings and the allegations.

Armstrong's lawyer confirmed that outstanding questions regarding finances will continue to be addressed through mediation, and no new court filings have been made.

The case continues to develop, with further updates expected as negotiations progress and as public interest in the billionaire's personal life remains high.