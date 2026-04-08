Could decades of life, fame, and personal choices really transform someone as iconic as Kate Jackson, and what surprises await fans when they see her now? The actress who captivated audiences as one of Charlie's Angels has returned to the public eye for the show's 50th anniversary reunion, and the first photos are leaving viewers stunned.

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Jackson Reunites With Co-Stars At Charlie's Angels 50th Anniversary Event

Kate Jackson left fans in awe during the recent Charlie's Angels 50th anniversary reunion at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. The original star, now 77, reunited with co-stars Jaclyn Smith, 80, and Cheryl Ladd, 74, in what was a long-awaited public gathering. Photos circulating online highlighted Jackson's striking transformation over the years, leaving many social media users commenting on how different she looks today. The reunion marked the first major event in years where the three stars appeared together publicly.

Original Charlie's Angels Stars Gather For Red Carpet And Fan Celebrations

The celebration, held on Monday, 6 April 2026, was part of PaleyFest's homage to the iconic 1970s television show. Fans and media were treated to a glimpse of the trio on the red carpet, where their camaraderie was clear. Jackson opted for a sharp black suit paired with black-and-white sneakers, blending style with comfort. Smith wore a pink satin suit with heels, while Ladd chose a peach blazer and flowing white trousers, presenting a polished yet approachable look. Family members joined the event, including Smith's husband Brad Allen and Ladd's daughters, Jordan Ladd and Lindsay Walker, adding a personal touch to the occasion.

Fans React To Jackson's Transformation Before Charlie's Angels Reunion

Particular attention fell on the 10 photos capturing Jackson's appearance before the reunion. Comparisons to her younger self revealed noticeable changes, prompting fans to marvel at how time and personal style have shaped the star's look. Observers praised her poise and elegance, noting that despite natural changes with age, Jackson continues to exude confidence and grace. The images quickly circulated online, generating conversation about both her career and the lasting impact of Charlie's Angels. Social media responses were immediate and enthusiastic, with hashtags referencing the reunion and her look beginning to trend.

Stars Reflect On Charlie's Angels Legacy And Behind-The-Scenes Stories

Beyond appearances, the reunion offered a chance for the stars to reflect on their shared history. Jackson, Smith, and Ladd reminisced about the challenges and triumphs of working on a groundbreaking series that placed women in leading action roles. Cheryl Ladd briefly spoke about her personal journey with breast cancer, describing it as a humbling and challenging experience. Jaclyn Smith also discussed her upcoming memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, which promises behind-the-scenes stories from their time filming the show. The gathering underscored not only the cultural impact of Charlie's Angels but also the human side of its stars, giving fans insight into their journeys and evolution over time.

As reported by People, the PaleyFest reunion brought together Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd for a heartfelt celebration, allowing fans to relive the magic of Charlie's Angels while appreciating the real-life stories behind the stars.