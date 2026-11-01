Bantam Books has formally dismissed viral rumours that George R.R. Martin has secretly finished The Winds of Winter, confirming that as of 1 November 2026 the long‑awaited sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel still has no release date.

The US publisher rejected an April claim that a completed manuscript was quietly being readied for publication later this year, leaving fans none the wiser about when they might finally return to Westeros.

The speculation began with an unverified online post suggesting Martin had finished the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel. Bantam subsequently dismissed the alleged leak, telling Entertainment Weekly that 'the online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false'.

Fifteen years have passed since A Dance with Dragons appeared in July 2011. Despite occasional updates from Martin, readers still have no official timetable for the next instalment.

The Winds of Winter Publisher Rejects 'Secret Manuscript'

Bantam's April statement directly contradicted claims that a completed manuscript was awaiting a late-2026 release. However, the publisher's denial did not establish the novel's current completion status or provide an alternative publication date.

Martin offered a more detailed account of his writing progress during a January interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 78-year-old author said he had written approximately 1,100 manuscript pages. He also acknowledged that his other professional commitments had complicated efforts to finish the novel.

Martin suggested he could complete the book 'pretty soon' if he reduced his workload. However, he admitted that sometimes he was 'not in the mood for that.'

His comments offered some insight into the writing process but stopped short of providing a reliable completion forecast.

Martin also suggested the finished manuscript 'could be the longest book in the series', depending on how much material he eventually included.

In October 2022, he estimated that The Winds of Winter was approximately three-quarters complete. His January 2026 page count was broadly consistent with figures disclosed several years earlier.

That comparison does not establish how much progress occurred between those updates. Rewriting, restructuring and removing chapters can alter a manuscript without substantially increasing its overall length.

Martin has not publicly confirmed the novel's completion in the available statements.

In an August blog post, the author described a difficult year marked by personal losses. The post did not provide a fresh progress estimate for The Winds of Winter.

Betting Markets Cool on Winds of Winter Hopes

Uncertainty surrounding The Winds of Winter has also reached prediction markets, where traders have assessed the possibility of an official release-date announcement.

According to OddsShopper's 30 October analysis, a contract on Kalshi had a six-cent bid and seven-cent asking price. Those figures suggested market-implied odds of approximately 6% to 7% for the specified outcome.

The last reported transaction at the time occurred on 29 October, when a contract traded at seven cents.

These prices are not official forecasts from Martin or Bantam. They reflect trading activity and can fluctuate considerably, particularly when relatively few contracts change hands.

OddsShopper also recorded a brief increase to 20 cents on 30 September. Another spike in August quickly faded without any corresponding confirmation of a publication announcement.

Neither movement established that Martin had finished the manuscript.

Crucially, the Kalshi contract concerns whether Martin announces a release date before 1 January 2027. It does not require the novel itself to reach bookshops before that deadline.

A formal announcement could therefore satisfy the contract even if publication takes place considerably later.

Could a 2026 Release Date Announcement Still Happen?

Martin's previous novel demonstrates that a publisher can announce a release date before the manuscript is completely finished.

On 3 March 2011, Martin announced on his official website that A Dance with Dragons would be published on 12 July that year.

At the time, he acknowledged that the manuscript was unfinished. Nevertheless, his publisher had established a firm publication timetable.

The novel subsequently reached readers on the announced date, following a lengthy wait after A Feast for Crows in 2005.

That historical example offers useful context, but it does not establish that a comparable schedule exists for The Winds of Winter.

Martin also plans a seventh instalment, A Dream of Spring, to follow the long-awaited sixth novel.

For readers awaiting another journey through Westeros, a confirmed announcement from Martin or his publisher remains the clearest indication of when the next book might arrive.

Until then, the April rumour remains debunked, the manuscript's current completion status remains publicly unconfirmed, and The Winds of Winter has no official release date.