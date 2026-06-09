Iran has hit back at the United States with an unexpected literary jab after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed Washington had seized roughly £740 million ($1 Billion) worth of Iranian cryptocurrency holdings.

The sharp exchange comes as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington continue, with both sides still at odds over sanctions, frozen assets, and the future of relations.

Iran's response came through Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who turned to one of William Shakespeare's most famous works to challenge Bessent's remarks.

Sharing a video of the US Treasury Secretary discussing the seizure, Baghaei quoted a passage from Macbeth that portrays a ruler wearing power that does not rightfully belong to him.

The response quickly drew attention, adding a cultural and political dimension to an already tense dispute over assets, sanctions, and negotiations between the two governments.

Iran Uses Shakespeare To Challenge US Claim

The latest war of words began after Scott Bessent appeared at the Reagan National Economic Forum and spoke about actions taken by the US government against Iranian cryptocurrency assets.

According to Bessent, the United States had seized approximately £740 million ($1 Billion) in Iranian crypto holdings. Speaking during a conversation with Ronald Reagan Institute director Roger Zakheim, he described the operation in striking terms.

'We seized about a billion dollars of their crypto and just outright seized it... Just outright grab the wallets. Someone may be typing in right now, and they might not have realised that their wallet has been grabbed,' Bessent said.

Iran reacted swiftly to the comments. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei shared a video of Bessent's remarks on X and accompanied it with a quote from Shakespeare's Macbeth.

'Now does he feel his title / Hang loose about him, like a giant's robe / Upon a dwarfish thief,' Baghaei wrote.

"Now does he feel his title

Hang loose about him, like a giant's robe

Upon a dwarfish thief."



Shakespeare, Macbeth pic.twitter.com/9wr5KJw8BY — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 8, 2026

Iran's Press TV later explained the significance of the quote, saying the metaphor comes from the downfall of 'a usurper king whose stolen crown and robes no longer fit'.

The exchange reflects the continued friction between Tehran and Washington as both sides remain engaged in indirect discussions. While diplomatic channels remain open, disagreements over sanctions and financial assets continue to be major obstacles.

Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that funds frozen abroad belong to the country and should be returned. The issue has become even more prominent following reports surrounding the Trump administration's approach to Iranian assets and regional security concerns.

Frozen Assets Remain Central To Negotiations

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The dispute over cryptocurrency holdings is unfolding alongside a broader disagreement over Iranian funds held abroad.

According to CBS News, citing a source close to Bessent, the Trump administration intends to use Iranian assets to help Gulf allies recover from damage caused by Tehran's regime during the Iran war.

Iran has rejected such positions and continues to insist that its frozen assets must be returned. Press TV, quoting senior Iranian officials, reported that any future agreement with

Washington must include the 'immediate and unconditional return of billions of dollars in Iranian funds unlawfully frozen in foreign banks'. The officials described those funds as 'the rightful property of the Iranian nation'.

US President Donald Trump, however, has made it clear that he does not intend to release Iranian assets before a broader agreement is reached.

In an interview broadcast by NBC on Sunday, Trump was asked whether he would consider unfreezing Iranian assets or lifting some sanctions as part of a potential deal with Tehran.

His answer was brief and direct.

'No.'

Trump then added, '(That) comes after. If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking.'

The president also addressed Iran's enriched uranium stockpile during the interview. While declining to provide specifics on possible military action, he insisted that the United States knows where the material is located and intends to secure it.

'If we make a deal, if we make a deal now, we're friendly, we'll all go together' to recover the uranium, Trump said.

'We'll take it out and destroy it.'

For now, the disagreement over cryptocurrency holdings, frozen assets, and sanctions remains unresolved. Iran's Shakespeare-inspired response may have added a memorable twist to the debate, but it also underscored how far apart the two sides remain on some of the most important issues being discussed behind closed doors.