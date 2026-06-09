Elon Musk's personal net worth stood at $800.1 billion during pre-market hours on Tuesday, according to Forbes. His net worth surged by $12 billion or 1.63% overnight as we near the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO this week.

The SpaceX IPO is expected to raise $75 billion in exchange for over 555.5 million common shares at $135 per share and a valuation of $1.7 trillion.

Forbes had earlier forecast that Elon Musk's net worth could reach $1 trillion by 2033, when the first of his two vesting dates for his $1 trillion Tesla pay package hits. However, the current trajectory indicates he could be the world's first trillionaire much earlier than expected.

Musk's net worth has grown exponentially in recent years, primarily driven by his massive stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Tesla chief Elon Musk owned over 519.7 million shares of the EV maker in direct holdings as of December 2025, up from 410.8 million shares a year earlier.

A confidential IPO filing also revealed that Musk purchased $1.4 billion worth of SpaceX shares from employees last year via a trust under his control. According to the latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk will hold around 82.4% of the voting power of SpaceX's common stock.

Market experts are forecasting that Musk's stake in SpaceX could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars if the company is listed at the expected valuation. In that case, his net worth is likely to surpass $1 trillion when combined with his Tesla holdings.

Money Can't Buy Happiness, Musk Says

In February, Musk tweeted that whoever said 'money can't buy happiness' really knew what they were talking about. While his post on the social media platform X triggered a massive outrage, Musk had explained that his monumental pay packages are not for a lavish lifestyle but to retain control over his ventures like Tesla and SpaceX.

Read more How to Buy SpaceX Shares Through Your Brokerage Account: A Step-by-Step Guide How to Buy SpaceX Shares Through Your Brokerage Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

'If I can just get kicked out in the future by activist shareholder advisory firms who don't even own Tesla shares themselves, I'm not comfortable with that future,' Musk wrote in a September 2025 post on X.

In support of Musk's view on his net worth, billionaire investor Bill Ackman had also pitched in with a more compassionate view.

'A lot of happiness comes from helping others. You have helped millions, and someday it will likely be billions. You just need to appreciate what you have accomplished for so many,' he wrote on X, addressing Musk. 'Happiness can also be found in a long-term relationship with someone really special. It is time for you to find that someone for the long term. Just my two cents.'

Musk had also mentioned in an earlier post on X that people do not need to worry about saving money as AI will eliminate poverty and offer a universal high income.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.